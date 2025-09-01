The NASCAR playoff schedule is underway, with Sunday night’s race at Darlington Raceway the first of three in the Round of 16. In a field of the best drivers in racing, the NASCAR race today featured an early Lap 1 wreck for a playoff driver and some surprising results.

Let’s dive into our winners and losers from the Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday night.

Winner: Chase Briscoe’s Outstanding Summer Continues

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Momentum entering the NASCAR Playoffs matters. Heading into Darlington Raceway, Chase Briscoe boasted the second-best average finishing position (12.5) and was tied for the most top-fives (six) in the last 16 races. On Sunday night, he finished with the most laps led in the Southern 500 by more than 200 and he took both stages with ease. He was the best driver on Sunday night, he won it and he’s clinched his spot in the next round of the playoffs. At this point, Briscoe is the best pick among Joe Gibbs Racing’s drivers to reach the Championship 4.

Loser: Josh Berry Gets in Lap 1 Wreck

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While he was just below the cutline entering the NASCAR race today, it always felt like a long shot that Josh Berry would reach the Round of 12. After Sunday night, he’s basically placed himself in a win-and-in scenario. Seconds into Lap 1, Berry got loose and wiggled. The No. 21 car hit Tyler Reddick, then spun off him with the left rear then slammed into the wall. Berry ended the night last, netting just 1 point.

Winner: Bubba Wallace Regains the Momentum from Summer Run

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After an outstanding run in the summer, Bubba Wallace hit a bit of a hiccup at Richmond and Daytona. The No. 23 car had outstanding speed, but a tire issue and then a crash resulted in poor finishes. 23XI Racing put those issues behind them in the NASCAR race today. Wallace snagged 10 total stage points and finished the night with his fifth top-10 finish since Dover, creating a little more distance for himself from the cutline drivers.

Loser: Alex Bowman’s Day Ruined by Pit Gun Dysfunction

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Alex Bowman immediately found himself in an early hole in the NASCAR race today, with the No. 48 car delivering speeds that put him well behind other playoff drivers. The team pitted early and got the lap back, but disaster struck on the second pit stop. There was a malfunction with the rear pit gun, with the crew first trying to replace it and then experiencing issues with the replacement. It turned out that the guns were disconnected from the hoses, causing a lengthy delay. The chaos resulted in a 40-second pit stop, putting Bowman multiple laps back. He eventually made it back to the lead lap, but he’s in a bigger playoff hole.

Winner: Tyler Reddick Catapults Up Playoff Race

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tyler Reddick was a virtual lock to make the NASCAR playoffs with two regular-season races to go. He survived, overcoming bad finishes (34th and 21st) to sneak in on points. However, without a win this season, he went into Sunday night 14th (-1) in the playoff order. Starting fresh in the playoffs brought out the best from the No. 45 team. Reddick picked up 18 stage points, jumping from 14th into the top five. That’s some nice wiggle room to have with a pair of races left in the Round of 16.

Loser: Denny Hamlin’s Pit Crew’s Costly Problems

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin finished third in Stage 1, showing the speed and traffic navigation that would’ve given him a chance to win the Southern 500. The No. 11’s odds of reaching Victory Lane then took a devastating blow on a pit stop following a caution in Stage 2. A disastrous pit stop by Hamlin’s team – a timing issue on the right rear, issues tightening the tire and a dropped wrench – cost Hamlin 19 spots on pit road.

Winner: Erik Jones’ Southern 500 Excellence is Back

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The spotlight from the NASCAR race tonight certainly centers on the playoff drivers. However, Erik Jones came through with a strong showing in the Southern 500. After finishing 13th in Stage 1, the No. 43 worked his way through the field to take third in Stage 2, and he spent much of the final stage near the front of the field with Chase Briscoe and Tyler Reddick. For a driver who came into the night with a 19.538 average finishing position, Jones stood out. He’s someone to keep an eye on since he also placed fifth at Daytona.

Loser: Ryan Blaney Takes Playoff Hit Thanks to RCR

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The regular-season finale win at Daytona provided Ryan Blaney with a little more breathing room for the NASCAR playoffs. Sunday night proved why that can be so crucial. Late in Stage 2, Blaney was stuck between Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. When the No. 8 got loose, forcing Blaney to check up, the No. 3 drove into him. It sent Blaney down, with a remarkable save preventing the car from hitting the wall. Unfortunately for Blaney, he didn’t get any stage points in the NASCAR race today, which pushed him down in the standings.

Loser: Shane van Gisbergen’s Wiggle Room Evaporates

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Dominating road course races isn’t enough. Shane van Gisbergen entered the Southern 500 with a 16-point lead over the cutline for the Round of 12, but it evaporated quickly. SVG had some impressive moments, at one point fighting to avoid being a lap down, but he still doesn’t have the car or the experience on ovals to perform well. SVG will go to Gateway just 3 points above the cutline. To make matters worse, he’s never raced at Gateway and Team Penske (Joey Logano, 13th) has a great win-and-in scenario coming up.