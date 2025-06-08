NASCAR points standings after Michigan: Cup Series points leaders after FireKeepers Casino 400

Updated:
NASCAR points standings after today
The FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday delivered a thrilling finish with Danny Hamlin slipping past William Byron in the final laps to record the win. While some of the top Cup Series points leaders performed well, there were a few surprises in the top 10, leading to plenty of movement in the NASCAR points standings after the afternoon race at Michigan International Speedway.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR points standings in the Cup Series following the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NOTE: (P) = would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today. * = won a race this season.

NASCAR points standings after Michigan

RankDriverPointsBehind
1William Byron* (P)576
2Kyle Larson* (P)535-41
3Denny Hamlin* (P)494-82
4Christopher Bell* (P)480-96
5Chase Elliott (P)464-112
6Tyler Reddick (P)460-116
7Ryan Blaney* (P)427-149
8Ross Chastain* (P)414-162
9Joey Logano* (P)395-181
10Bubba Wallace (P)363-193
11Chase Briscoe (P)363-213
12Chris Buescher (P)342-234
13Alex Bowman (P)335-241
14Ryan Preece (P)322-254
15Kyle Busch322-254
16Austin Cindric* (P)318-258
17Josh Berry* (P)309-267
18Carson Hocevar304-272
19AJ Allmendinger304-272
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr302-274
21Erik Jones286-290
22Zane Smith285-291
23Michael mcDowell285-291
24Ty Gibbs270-306
25John Hunter Nemechek270-306
26Austin Dillon270-306
27Todd Gilliland265-311
28Daniel Suárez254-322
29Justin Haley234-342
30Ty Dillon232-344
31Noah Gragson224-352
32Brad Keselowski221-355
33Shane Van Gisbergen192-384
34Riley Herbst185-391
35Cole Custer175-401
36Cody Ware95-481
