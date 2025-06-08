NASCAR points standings after Michigan: Cup Series points leaders after FireKeepers Casino 400

The FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday delivered a thrilling finish with Danny Hamlin slipping past William Byron in the final laps to record the win. While some of the top Cup Series points leaders performed well, there were a few surprises in the top 10, leading to plenty of movement in the NASCAR points standings after the afternoon race at Michigan International Speedway.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR points standings in the Cup Series following the FireKeepers Casino 400.
NOTE: (P) = would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today. * = won a race this season.
NASCAR points standings after Michigan
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|William Byron* (P)
|576
|—
|2
|Kyle Larson* (P)
|535
|-41
|3
|Denny Hamlin* (P)
|494
|-82
|4
|Christopher Bell* (P)
|480
|-96
|5
|Chase Elliott (P)
|464
|-112
|6
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|460
|-116
|7
|Ryan Blaney* (P)
|427
|-149
|8
|Ross Chastain* (P)
|414
|-162
|9
|Joey Logano* (P)
|395
|-181
|10
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|363
|-193
|11
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|363
|-213
|12
|Chris Buescher (P)
|342
|-234
|13
|Alex Bowman (P)
|335
|-241
|14
|Ryan Preece (P)
|322
|-254
|15
|Kyle Busch
|322
|-254
|16
|Austin Cindric* (P)
|318
|-258
|17
|Josh Berry* (P)
|309
|-267
|18
|Carson Hocevar
|304
|-272
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|304
|-272
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|302
|-274
|21
|Erik Jones
|286
|-290
|22
|Zane Smith
|285
|-291
|23
|Michael mcDowell
|285
|-291
|24
|Ty Gibbs
|270
|-306
|25
|John Hunter Nemechek
|270
|-306
|26
|Austin Dillon
|270
|-306
|27
|Todd Gilliland
|265
|-311
|28
|Daniel Suárez
|254
|-322
|29
|Justin Haley
|234
|-342
|30
|Ty Dillon
|232
|-344
|31
|Noah Gragson
|224
|-352
|32
|Brad Keselowski
|221
|-355
|33
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|192
|-384
|34
|Riley Herbst
|185
|-391
|35
|Cole Custer
|175
|-401
|36
|Cody Ware
|95
|-481