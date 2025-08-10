NASCAR Points Leaders after Today
Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International was the 24th of the regular season, leaving just two races left on the NASCAR schedule before the playoffs. Not only did Go Bowling at The Glen tighten the Cup Series playoff picture, it also added a fight to the finish among the NASCAR points leaders after today.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR points standings after Watkins Glen for the Cup Series. As always, (P) indicates the driver would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today and a (*) indicates the driver won a race this season.

NASCAR Points Leaders after Today: Cup Series Outlook

PositionDriverPointsBehind
1William Byron* (P)812
2Chase Elliott* (P)770-42
3Denny Hamlin* (P)731-81
4Kyle Larson* (P)727-85
5Christopher Bell* (P)727-85
6Ryan Blaney* (P)710-102
7Tyler Reddick (P)701-111
8Chase Briscoe* (P)674-138
9Alex Bowman (P)644-168
10Chris Buescher (P)618-194
11Bubba Wallace* (P)610-202
12Ryan Preece584-228
13Joey Logano* (P)583-229
14Ross Chastain* (P)571-241
15Kyle Busch516-296
16Austin Cindric* (P)502-310
17Ty Gibbs493-319
18AJ Allmendinger489-323
19Brad Keselowski465-347
20Carson Hocevar462-350
21Erik Jones461-351
22Michael McDowell458-354
23John H. Nemechek458-354
24Josh Berry* (P)445-367
25Shane van Gisbergen* (P)441-371
26Ricky Stenhouse Jr420-392
27Zane Smith415-397
28Austin Dillon406-406
29Daniel Suarez393-419
30Justin Haley388-424
31Todd Gilliland376-436
32Ty Dillon355-457
33Noah Gragson299-513
34Cole Custer294-518
35Riley Herbst287-525
36Cody Ware163-649

Of note, with only two races remaining in the regular season, there are only TWO spots remaining in the Cup Series Playoffs. Tyler Reddick clinched the first spot on points. Effectively, any driver who is 100-plus points outside the playoff bubble must win to qualify for the 16-driver playoff.

You can find the NASCAR standings for all three Series, along with the Cup Series playoff points leaderboard in the embedded link.

NASCAR playoff picture after today

  1. Denny Hamlin – 4 wins
  2. Shane Van Gisbergen – 4 wins
  3. Christopher Bell – 3 wins
  4. Kyle Larson – 3 wins
  5. William Byron – 2 wins
  6. Chase Elliott – 1 win
  7. Ryan Blaney – 1 win
  8. Chase Briscoe – 1 win
  9. Bubba Wallace – 1 win
  10. Joey Logano – 1 win
  11. Ross Chastain – 1 win
  12. Austin Cindric – 1 win
  13. Josh Berry – 1 win
  14. Tyler Reddick – +117 points above cutline
  15. Alex Bowman – +60 points above cutline
  16. Chris Buescher – +34 points above cutline

NASCAR Playoff Bubble

  • BUBBLE: Ryan Preece – 34 points behind Chris Buescher
  • BUBBLE: Kyle Busch – 102 points behind Chris Buescher
  • BUBBLE: Ty Gibbs – 125 points behind Chris Buescher
  • BUBBLE: AJ Allmendinger – 129 points behind Chris Buescher

