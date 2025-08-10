Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International was the 24th of the regular season, leaving just two races left on the NASCAR schedule before the playoffs. Not only did Go Bowling at The Glen tighten the Cup Series playoff picture, it also added a fight to the finish among the NASCAR points leaders after today.

Let’s dive right into the NASCAR points standings after Watkins Glen for the Cup Series. As always, (P) indicates the driver would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today and a (*) indicates the driver won a race this season.

Position Driver Points Behind 1 William Byron* (P) 812 — 2 Chase Elliott* (P) 770 -42 3 Denny Hamlin* (P) 731 -81 4 Kyle Larson* (P) 727 -85 5 Christopher Bell* (P) 727 -85 6 Ryan Blaney* (P) 710 -102 7 Tyler Reddick (P) 701 -111 8 Chase Briscoe* (P) 674 -138 9 Alex Bowman (P) 644 -168 10 Chris Buescher (P) 618 -194 11 Bubba Wallace* (P) 610 -202 12 Ryan Preece 584 -228 13 Joey Logano* (P) 583 -229 14 Ross Chastain* (P) 571 -241 15 Kyle Busch 516 -296 16 Austin Cindric* (P) 502 -310 17 Ty Gibbs 493 -319 18 AJ Allmendinger 489 -323 19 Brad Keselowski 465 -347 20 Carson Hocevar 462 -350 21 Erik Jones 461 -351 22 Michael McDowell 458 -354 23 John H. Nemechek 458 -354 24 Josh Berry* (P) 445 -367 25 Shane van Gisbergen* (P) 441 -371 26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 420 -392 27 Zane Smith 415 -397 28 Austin Dillon 406 -406 29 Daniel Suarez 393 -419 30 Justin Haley 388 -424 31 Todd Gilliland 376 -436 32 Ty Dillon 355 -457 33 Noah Gragson 299 -513 34 Cole Custer 294 -518 35 Riley Herbst 287 -525 36 Cody Ware 163 -649

Of note, with only two races remaining in the regular season, there are only TWO spots remaining in the Cup Series Playoffs. Tyler Reddick clinched the first spot on points. Effectively, any driver who is 100-plus points outside the playoff bubble must win to qualify for the 16-driver playoff.

NASCAR playoff picture after today

Denny Hamlin – 4 wins Shane Van Gisbergen – 4 wins Christopher Bell – 3 wins Kyle Larson – 3 wins William Byron – 2 wins Chase Elliott – 1 win Ryan Blaney – 1 win Chase Briscoe – 1 win Bubba Wallace – 1 win Joey Logano – 1 win Ross Chastain – 1 win Austin Cindric – 1 win Josh Berry – 1 win Tyler Reddick – +117 points above cutline Alex Bowman – +60 points above cutline Chris Buescher – +34 points above cutline

NASCAR Playoff Bubble

BUBBLE: AJ Allmendinger – 129 points behind Chris Buescher

