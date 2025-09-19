This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs head north with the Round of 12 opening at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Following Hurricane Ian, the 16-driver field was reduced last week in Bristol when Christopher Bell earned a decisive victory to finish the Round of 16 while holding his place on the grid.

This year’s race , 301 laps on the “Magic Mile” and the first of the Round of 12 , ratchets up the intensity. Track position, short-run speed and clean pit stops will be key and Loudon’s tight racing means one caution or strategy play can flip the whole race in an instant. Here are the favourites to win it:

Christopher Bell (№20, Joe Gibbs Racing) — the clear top pick

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Both the models and sportsbooks agree: Christopher Bell is the one to watch. He’s coming off a win at Bristol and has a history of success at New Hampshire across multiple NASCAR series.

His short-run speed, comfort with the Next Gen car and JGR’s strong recent track record at Loudon all point to another big day. “We’re starting to hit our stride,” Bell said recently — and the numbers back it up.

Denny Hamlin (№11, Joe Gibbs Racing)

Credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denny Hamlin enters the Round of 12 as the top seed and has a proven record at New Hampshire. He’s got multiple wins this season and thrives on flat technical tracks like Loudon. If his team gets the balance right on long runs and the pit crew is sharp he can turn this into another JGR win.

Kyle Larson (№5, Hendrick Motorsports) — the wild card with upside

Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Kyle Larson has shown flashes of dominance on short tracks this season and if his setup is right early he can control the race. Clean air and avoiding trouble in the pack will be key but Larson’s upside makes him a serious player.

Ryan Blaney (№12, Team Penske) & William Byron (№24, Hendrick Motorsports) — the matchup players

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Both Blaney and Byron project top 10. Blaney’s Penske Ford has been solid on flat short tracks and Byron’s Hendrick Chevy has the speed to win if he qualifies up front and his crew is sharp. Neither is a heavy favorite but both have the tools to pounce if the front-runners slip.