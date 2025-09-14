The first round of the NASCAR playoffs is in the books after four Cup Series drivers were knocked out of contention for the championship on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Thanks to the Bass Pro Shops Night race, we now know what the NASCAR playoffs standings look like for the Round of 12.

Let’s immediately jump right into the NASCAR playoff picture for the Round of 12, including where the cutline for the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs is right now.

Related: NASCAR Results Today from Bristol, Full Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results

NASCAR Playoff Standings after Bristol: Round of 12 Playoff Cutline

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture for the Round of 12.

PositionDriverAbove/Below Cutline
1Denny Hamlin+26
2Kyle Larson+24
3William Byron+24
4Christopher Bell+20
5Ryan Blaney+19
6Chase Briscoe+10
7Chase Elliott+5
8Bubba Wallace+1
9 – CUTLINEAustin Cindric-1
10 – CUTLINEJoey Logano-2
11 – CUTLINERoss Chastain-2
12 – CUTLINETyler Reddick-3

Related: Winners, Losers from the NASCAR Race Today at Bristol

Who was eliminated in the NASCAR playoffs?

Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Berry were eliminated from the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

avatar
By Matt Johnson
NFL, MLB & college football writer for Sportsnaut. Graduated from San Diego State University with BA in Journalism, 2019. ... More about Matt Johnson

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.