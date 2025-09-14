The first round of the NASCAR playoffs is in the books after four Cup Series drivers were knocked out of contention for the championship on Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Thanks to the Bass Pro Shops Night race, we now know what the NASCAR playoffs standings look like for the Round of 12.

Let’s immediately jump right into the NASCAR playoff picture for the Round of 12, including where the cutline for the Round of 8 in the NASCAR playoffs is right now.

NASCAR Playoff Standings after Bristol: Round of 12 Playoff Cutline

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture for the Round of 12.

Position Driver Above/Below Cutline 1 Denny Hamlin +26 2 Kyle Larson +24 3 William Byron +24 4 Christopher Bell +20 5 Ryan Blaney +19 6 Chase Briscoe +10 7 Chase Elliott +5 8 Bubba Wallace +1 9 – CUTLINE Austin Cindric -1 10 – CUTLINE Joey Logano -2 11 – CUTLINE Ross Chastain -2 12 – CUTLINE Tyler Reddick -3

Who was eliminated in the NASCAR playoffs?

Alex Bowman, Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen and Josh Berry were eliminated from the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Playoffs.