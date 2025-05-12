NASCAR on FOX Kansas broadcast opens with Clint Bowyer live TV meltdown

The NASCAR on FOX broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway did not get off to the best start for color analyst Clint Bowyer on Sunday.

As is customary during pace laps, either Bowyer or fellow analyst Kevin Harvick will key up a notable driver for a brief conversation as they trail the pace car. This week, it was Kyle Larson and Bowyer hilariously screwed up from the start.

“Clint, how about we get to word with our pole sitter, dare we?” said veteran play-by-play voice Mike Joy.

And this is where there was schadenfreude to be had.

“Let’s do it. How about you Kyle Busch?” Bowyer said and then, upon realizing his gaffe, “Or Kyle Larson. This is gonna be a good one already.

“Kyle Larson. Bowyer and the boys up in the booth here at Kansas Speedway. Boy, the Heartland Park. It’s been good to you this week. We started at,” he paused again. “I feel like I’m gonna start over. We’re live on television.

“Lakeside, down the way, High Limits race, sprint car race for you. You stole the pole right there at the end of qualifying. Poor Buescher. You’ve been hard on this kid at this racetrack. Can you make it two in a row for the spring race here at Kansas Speedway? I finally got it out.”

The text itself doesn’t do the moment justice.

Kyle Larson couldn’t resist the opportunity.

“Well, Jamie McMurray,” Larson said back. “Yeah, I feel really good about our chances today. I love this track. Sun’s out shining. Surface should be slick. Hopefully we can do a good job keeping it up front all day and have a shot at the end.”

Larson went on to win the race and Bowyer executed his end on the broadcast without further issue.