NASCAR odds: Food City 500 predictions, including winner and top 10 finishers

The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the Food City 500. Sunday’s race at Bristol does see Denny Hamlin, coming off consecutive wins, with the second-highest NASCAR odds to win the Food City 500. However, some of the best NASCAR drivers right now are all strong favorites to dominate.

Today, we’re looking at the latest Food City 500 odds for Sunday’s Cup Series race with Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson among the favorites. We’ll also be providing a few predictions from Sunday’s Bristol Motor Speedway race.

Before diving into our NASCAR predictions for Sunday, let’s examine the Food City 500 odds.

NASCAR odds for Food City 500

Here are the latest NASCAR odds for Sunday’s Food City 500 race from FanDuel and BetMGM.

Driver Odds (FanDuel / BetMGM) Kyle Larson +490 / +400 Denny Hamlin +490 / +425 Christopher Bell +600 / +650 Ryan Blaney +750 / +750 Chase Elliott +900 / +900 William Byron +1200 / +1200 Chase Briscoe +1800 / +2500 Ty Gibbs +2200 / +1600 Brad Keselowski +2800 / +2500 Ross Chastain +2800 / +3000 Kyle Busch +2800 / +2500 Joey Logano +2800 / +2200 Josh Berry +3200 / +3000 Chris Buescher +3200 / +2500 Tyler Reddick +3300 / +3000 Bubba Wallace +3400 / +3000 Alex Bowman +4400 / +2500 Ryan Preece +4400 / +3000 Austin Cindric +8500 / +8000 Noah Gragson +11000 / +1000

Food City 500 predictions

Ross Chastain records his third consecutive top 10 finish

It’s been a relatively strong start to the 2025 season for Ross Chastain. He’s recorded three top-10 finishes over the last month, recording 105 points total at Las Vegas, Martinsville and Darlington. He’s now arriving at one of his best tracks, as he has recorded a pair of top-10 finishes with an average finishing position of 13.5 (10th) in the Next Gen era. There are a lot of reasons for Chastain’s recent success, as he currently has the third-highest Passing Rating and the sixth-highest Defense Rating, per NASCAR.com. Even more impressive, he leads the Cup Series in Restart Rating. With restarts likely going to be critical to passing on Sunday at Bristol, we’re banking on Chastain’s excellence in that area helping him snag his third consecutive top-10 finish.

Michael McDowell rebounds after a rough stretch

Entering his age-40 season, Michael McDowell started fast with top-13 finishes from the Duel at Daytona through COTA. However, he’s run into an inconsistent stretch over the last five weeks. McDowell is coming off a stretch that saw him post an average finishing position of 20.8 over that five-race span. Fortunately, there’s reason to believe the Food City 500 will be kind to the No. 71. Since 2022, per DriverAverages.com, McDowell has the sixth-highest average finishing position (9.8) among full-time drivers. We’re anticipating a rebound performance on Sunday, responding to a season-worst finish with his first top 10 of the season.

Joey Logano, Kyle Busch finish outside top 15

Joey Logano has the third-most laps led (26) in the Cup Series this season and he is tied for second in stage wins (2), but the No. 22 just isn’t finishing well. Heading into the weekend, Logano ranked 11th in average finishing position (16.8) despite the fact that he has the second-best average starting position (9.8) in the sport. Unfortunately for Logano, Bristol hasn’t been a good track for him in the Next Gen era – 0 top 20s and 2 DNFS in four faces – and we’re betting on that trend continuing on Sunday.

As for Kyle Busch, the outstanding three-race start to the season now feels like a distant memory. Busch hasn’t cleared 30 points in a race since COTA and he’s failed to record a playoff point in 2025. As for his track record at Bristol, the No. 8 only has one top-20 finish in his last four races there and he’s never finished better than 14th at the track with Richard Childress Racing. Unfortunately for Busch, we believe the misfortune continues.

Kyle Lason wins the Food City 500

Kyle Larson remains the best driver in the United States and he’ll have a little added motivation in the Food City 500 after last week’s awful showing. Larson has been the king of Bristol in recent years, recording four consecutive top-5 finishes with nearly 200 more laps led (535 total) than the second-closest driver (359, Christopher Bell). Larson is going to get his second win of the season on Sunday, vaulting back up toward the top of the playoff standings.

