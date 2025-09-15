A huge new report reveals details on NASCAR’s nuclear option if teams chose to boycott and not sign charter agreements last year.

While NASCAR nears a 2025 Cup Series Champion, many fans and pundits are looking ahead to December’s potential racing judgment day when the trial between the league and 23XI Racing and Front Motorsports is set to begin. Ahead of the trial, the two sides have filed injunctions, with the most recent coming in September when the two race teams looked to get NASCAR’s countersuit dismissed.

This week, some major nuggets of information from documents in the filing were brought to light by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass. In Front Row and 23XI’s argument to get NASCAR’s suit dismissed, they filed an exhibit of a NASCAR in-house meeting presentation that went over contingency plans if teams chose to boycott signing charter deals last year.

NASCAR plotted to oust teams and own all cars?

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The presentation was dated June 27, 2024, and titled “Project Gold Codes.” Among the ideas to combat a boycott in 2024, the idea of doing away with all teams and owning cars was evaluated, including the potential cost of such a bold idea.

“It estimated it could own cars at a cost of $505 million for 30 cars and $607 million for 36 cars,” Pockrass writes. “For 36 cars, it estimated $248 million in parts and $217 million to pay employees to build the cars. Another $30 million for pit crews and $70 million for travel. The plan included how the building would be laid out, with various car manufacturers still involved.”

If only some teams boycotted or dropped out of the charter system altogether, NASCAR had lined up a list of potential charter buyers (which had previously been reported), from INDYCAR, Xfinity, truck teams, outside groups, and even included the band Mumford & Sons.

“NASCAR also would have considered having Xfinity, truck, or ARCA races be considered as Cup events if there were no other options on a race weekend,” Pockrass added. “It also had a plan where it potentially could have had a race with a variety of cars — Cup, Xfinity, etc. — and used aero devices and/or engine rules to balance the field.”

NASCAR has until Oct. 3 to respond to the claim, and it could include a mid-October hearing.