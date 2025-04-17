NASCAR, Netflix drop trailer and release date for Full Speed season 2

NASCAR’s much anticipated second season on the Full Speed documentary series is returning to Netflix and now there is both a release date and trailer.

The show made its debut in January of 2024 in advance of the 2025 season and chronicled the 2023 Cup Series playoffs, ultimately championed by Ryan Blaney. The second season will chronicle a playoff run that concluded with Joey Logano winning his third Cup Series championship.

That inaugural season was met with generally positive reviews from both the fanbase and competitors that took part in the filming. This second season was delayed by the NASCAR’s ongoing lawsuit with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, especially with the former appearing so heavily in both seasons with Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick having important roles in both seasons.

Part of the lawsuit revolves around NASCAR’s rights to use team intellectual property and 23XI Racing not signing the charter agreement and what that would mean for appearing in a documentary. A judge granted temporary charter status through the duration of the lawsuit to the two teams.

The trailer for the second season can be found below.