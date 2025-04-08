NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is racing this weekend

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will not make the once a year NASCAR Xfinity Series start this season so this weekend at a central Georgia short track marks one of the few opportunities fans have to watch the 15-time Cup Series most popular driver get behind the wheel.

Earnhardt will drive his No. 8 Late Model Stock Car in the debut CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour event at Cordele Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

CARS Tour is a regional short track series, arguably the most popular and prestigious in the country, and is co-owned by Earnhardt alongside fellow NASCAR luminaries Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks. As part of his efforts to grow the business, and simply have fun in the process at this stage of his life, Earnhardt makes up to four starts a year for his team at tracks across the schedule.

This weekend is the first of his season and one of only two known starts he will make so far this season.

Earnhardt will race alongside his full-time driver Connor Hall, a two-time NASCAR Weekly Series, but the other stars of the tour including Mini Tyrrell, Landon Huffman, Ronnie Bassett Jr., Doug Barnes Jr., Ryan Millington and Chad McCumbee.

The race will air live on FloRacing, the home of the CARS Tour and every NASCAR Regional and Touring division. The event will also be covered by Sportsnaut partner site Short Track Scene, which provided this entry list.