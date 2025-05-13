NASCAR Kansas TV ratings, FOX run even year-over-year

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway got 2.319 million viewers on Sunday on FS1. That is up from the race at Kansas last year, which was delayed by rain, but drew 2.296 million.

The race peaked at 2,916,000 viewers at the 6 p.m. quarter hour.

With only the All-Star Race on Sunday night remaining on the FOX Sports portion of the schedule before handing it off to Amazon Prime the six weeks starting with the Coca-Cola 600, FS1 races enjoyed a year-over-year increase of six percent from 2,534,000 to 2,389,000.

Overall, the entire FOX slate was flat a 3.36 million, but this year held just 12 races compared to 16 last year. However, the NASCAR on FOX slate also saw a seven percent growth in the key 18-49 demo.