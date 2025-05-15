NASCAR issues major penalty to Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

NASCAR has hit Chris Buescher and the RFK Racing No. 17 team with a significant penalty following the race weekend at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 17 was one of two cars randomly selected to be taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center this week where a violation of Cup Series rule book section 14.5.4.G, which states, ‘the front fascia may be strengthened on the inner surface with bonded on non-metallic materials in the area contacting the bumper foam and up to 2 inches further in all directions.’

What this means in layman’s terms is that the team added too much protective material between the bumper cover and foam. Brad Moran offered an explanation on the NASCAR Hauler Talk podcast.

“As the car was being developed, we recognized we were doing damage to the nose of the car and didn’t want to be using up good parts (on repairs),” Moran said. “We put out communications that were very clear and specific that teams could strengthen behind the foam, which is where there was cracking and damage during the races.

“It was an area around the foam that you’re allowed 2 inches, and it was beyond that, which is a rule violation. They were allowed to modify that area but not to the extent they did, and that’s why it turned it into an L1.”

Buescher and the RFK Racing No. 17 team was penalized 60 driver and owner points, five driver and owner playoff points and fined $75,000. Crew chief Scott Graves also will be suspended from the All-Star Race and the Coca-Cola 600.

The driver went from 33 points in a playoff spot to 27 points out of one. His teammate, Ryan Preece, is now in a provisional playoff spot.

The team has until 5 p.m. on Monday to decide if it will appeal.

“RFK Racing acknowledges the penalties assessed by NASCAR to the No. 17 Ford Mustang following this weekend’s race in Kansas. We remain committed to full compliance with NASCAR’s rules. At this time, we are carefully reviewing the details of the situation to determine if we will file an appeal within the time frame allotted.”