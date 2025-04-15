NASCAR executive says they are ‘not going to sleep’ on fixing short track package

NASCAR Executive Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer appeared on SiriusXM Radio on Tuesday and told fans to be patient regarding the current state of short track racing after a generally uneventful race on Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sawyer also continued to state that the answer is going to have to come through the tire compound, despite recent comments from Denny Hamlin once again suggesting the NextGen car has a flawed design.

“What I would say is what I say every week is that we’re constantly looking at our short track package and what we can do to improve it,” Sawyer said on The Morning Drive. “I don’t want our fans to lose sight that we have great racing at our superspeedways, we have great racing at our intermediates and we have seen great racing at our short tracks and road courses.

“We will continue to look at our short track package … We’re going to continue to work with our friends at Goodyear on the tire and try to get that fall off that we’re looking for on short tracks. We’re not going to sleep on this.

We’re just going to go to work and we’ll continue to work with the industry to see what adjustments and changes that need to be made. I think that’s a real credit to the industry for 77 years of business that there has been an evolution of changes over time with cars. If you look at superspeedway racing for example, we used to run with a fin over the roof so we’ll continue to look at that. I want out fans to continue to have a voice and they call in on the show that you guys host … they can rest assured that we’re going to continue to look at that to keep having the best racing in the world.”