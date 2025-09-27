Pat McAfee loves to stir the pot and this time he’s brought NASCAR and Corey Heim is in the middle of it.

Corey Heim has been on fire in 2025. Nine wins and leading the Truck Series standings, and he’s become one of the brightest young stars in NASCAR.

As Denny Hamlin’s protégé and a development driver for 23XI Racing his move to the Cup Series has been a hot topic. It’s only fair that now, rumors have started to surface that he might be going to RAM in 2026.

It all started when McAfee said on his show Heim could leave Toyota for RAM when they get back in the Truck Series.

McAfee started off casual, talking about Heim’s Truck Series dominance. When he found out Heim drives a Toyota, McAfee fired back: “Wait till next year, bud. RAM has got you backed up. RAM get your ass off the track.”

It was classic McAfee. Bold, over the top and meant to get a reaction, but Heim isn’t just any Truck driver.

Corey Heim Sets the Record Straight: Sticks with Toyota

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The rumor might have lingered if not for the way Heim and his team responded. TRICON Garage dismissed the talk with a blunt “NAH” on social media, before Heim chimed in himself, calling McAfee’s attention appreciated but reaffirming he’s “more of a Toyota Tundra guy.”

In one stroke, he showed humor and doubled down on his loyalty.

The perfect answer or Toyota. They’ve invested big in Heim for the long haul and have been slotting him into Cup starts with 23XI Racing and calling him the “next guy in line.”

His resume backs it up: he’s. Abandoning Toyota for a manufacturer that’s two years away from returning to the series was always a pipe dream.

In 2025 Heim is THE man in the Truck Series. He’s got 9 wins this season, including the Darlington playoff opener, tied Greg Biffle’s Truck Series single-season win record and is in position to win the championship.

He also leads the series in laps led. Corey Heim has now got 20 career Truck Series wins, the youngest driver to 20 wins in the series’ history.