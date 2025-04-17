NASCAR channel adds to live programming with morning show, live ARCA race

The NASCAR Channel, which is a Tubi hosted FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) platform, continued to add to its live programming on Thursday with the announcement on one special event and a daily show.

The channel launched in January and kicked off its live offerings by airing the Madhouse Classic, a Tour Type Modified preliminary race from Bowman Gray Stadium, in advance of the Cookout Clash at the same venue later that night.

Now, the channel announced that it was simulcast airing the ARCA Menards Series race at Rockingham Speedway with FloRacing on Saturday while also announcing that the video version of the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio morning show ‘The Morning Drive’ would also simulcast on the FAST channel.

‘The Morning Drive’ airs Monday through Friday from 7-10 a.m. with hosts Pete Pistone and Mike Bagley and features exclusive interviews, analysis and fan calls. This is basically NASCAR’s version of the Mike and Mike show that aired on ESPN for decades.