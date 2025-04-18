NASCAR analyst teases changes for Bristol Speedway after lackluster race

The NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Bristol was generally a lackluster affair with just one caution for cause and Kyle Larson leading 414 of 500 laps.

Daytona 500 winning crew chief turned NASCAR on FOX analyst Larry Mcreynolds suggested changes could be made to the track but not not immediately.

“We’re gonna go back there in September and we’re not gonna have any tire issues,” McReynolds said on SiriusXM NASCARRadio. “It’s September. We’re going to be fine. And there is nothing they can do to the racetrack between now and then. Because let me tell you what’s going on right now as we speak — there’s a baseball field being built in the middle of that racetrack for the Braves and Reds game in early August.”

But during the winter?

“I’m hearing rumblings that at least Bristol is looking at doing possibly something with the racetrack. Now, does that mean they’re looking at doing something between September and the spring race of next year? I don’t know. And what are they looking at? I don’t know.

“The only thing that changed the last time they redid the racetrack was we went from a concrete surface with I think a straight 24 degrees of banking to a concrete surface that has progressive banking. That’s the reason everybody’s hunting the top as I did in my hit in the pre-race show. If you can move this thing to the top and not rip tires apart, there’s speed because there’s more banking.

“So I don’t know. I think we know the what now. But I don’t know if we have — again, I’m not looking for what we had yesterday. And I don’t think the fans are either, but as a racer, I don’t wanna see what we had on Saturday either. People ripping tires apart in 30 to 40 laps.”

Mcreynolds is referencing a track that cords tires when the ambient temperature is less than 60 degrees and rubber doesn’t get laid into the track.

Track owning Speedway Motorsports Inc. also laid clay down from 2021 to 3023 for a dirt race weekend.