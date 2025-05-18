NASCAR All Star Lineup set after Open race

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Carson Hocevar and John Hunter Nemechek raced their way into the All-Star Race via the 100-lap All-Star Open and Noah Gragson earned his way in through a Fan Vote, for the third year in a row no less.

So with that, the starting lineup for the annual May exhibition race, now held at North Wilkesboro Speedway has been set.

As far a Hocevar is concerned, that was a Cup Series win.

“Super big for this group, this team,” Hocevar said. “It’s great to win, especially being challenged by tires there. I had my hands full. We definitely have to go to work here on our race car because I didn’t really like it, but it’s a good sign that we didn’t like it and we were still pretty quick there.”

What he means by that is that his team opted for two tires and those behind him were coming through the field with four.

Nemechek raced his way through a hornet’s nest to get into the race.

“We have a shot to go win a million dollars. Hats off to this No. 42 team. We unloaded and we had good two- or three-lap speed, but no longer on pace. Proud of them for the effort they put in yesterday and what they were able to find, and pitting there at that last deal, I knew I couldn’t win from where I was at. We came and got two (tires) and that helped us out. Hats off to the whole 42 team. Proud of the effort.”

And there was Gragson with the fan vote.

“The fans are the GOATs. It’s awesome to be part of this All-Star Race. Thank God for that Open Race, because I feel like we got the balance fixed.”

"Fans, you guys are the GOATS" pic.twitter.com/SepRAwt5QE — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) May 18, 2025

Of note, Ryan Preece held a transfer spot until the final caution, a dubious one for a Riley Herbst glance off the wall. Preece then hit the choose V painted on the track, a penalty to the rear of the field.

Preece said he couldn’t see it.

"A rule is a rule."

"Im just really fucking pissed."



Ryan Preece couldn't see the choose V because of all the caked on rubber pic.twitter.com/DXRHOMnuVf — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) May 18, 2025

It was almost impossible to see — Todd Gilliland (@ToddGilliland_) May 18, 2025

Then NASCAR opted to repaint it after Preece made a fuss of it.

They repainted the Choose V pic.twitter.com/jI0LWuQpCF — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) May 18, 2025

