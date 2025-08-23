Daytona’s regular-season finale is always intense, but for Kyle Busch it’s more so than ever. 19th in points and 148 points below the playoff cut line, Busch is once again in danger of missing the season playoffs in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Every lap that goes by, every pit road attempt, any move that he makes on the racetrack, could ultimately end up being the difference in his season, staying alive for a championship run or failing to achieve success and dealing with disappointment.

The number of times he has been eliminated from the playoff brackets has added to the frustration for Busch. He has not made the Round of 8 since 2021, and he can still feel the sting of having exited the playoffs early in 2022 and 2023.

And last year’s Daytona finale added another painful memory . Harrison Burton’s last-lap pass beat him by 0.047 seconds. It’s clear why Busch sees this race as more than just another race - it’s a make-or-break moment.



Kyle Busch on What Defines a Successful NASCAR Season

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Kyle Busch said: “If you ‘Harrison Burton’ your way into the playoffs and then you’re out the first round, that doesn’t mean sh*t,” Busch said. “For me, a successful season is obviously making the playoffs and making it into the round of eight. And then making it the round of four.

“There are a lot of situations that could come into play that can get you there and get you out of there. So a successful season is getting into the playoffs and winning races and being in the final eight.”

Kyle Busch doesn't agree that it's a statement for a driver to just make the #NASCAR Playoffs. 👀 pic.twitter.com/L3qsBhZWN4 — Motorsport (@Motorsport) August 22, 2025

Busch knows exactly what he’s up against at Daytona. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is a 160-lap, 400-mile superspeedway where drafting, lane choice and late race strategy often decide the winner.

Daytona’s high-speed, pack racing style makes multi-car wrecks more likely and Busch has six DNFs in his last 11 starts here.

This weekend Busch will need speed and precision. With a slim playoff points margin he must navigate the chaos of the superspeedway, hit his pit stops perfect and avoid the “Big One” Daytona’s notorious multi-car crash. Only a win will get Kyle Busch in.

