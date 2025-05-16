Kevin Harvick sends warning to Toyota over Corey Heim

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Corey Heim continues to impress at every level but the Toyota top prospect doesn’t appear to have a clear cut path to the Cup Series.

Hein is in his third full-time season racing in the Truck Series for Tricon Garage, where he has 14 wins.

That puzzles 2014 Cup Series champion and FOX television analyst Kevin Harvick.

“We’ve been talking about Corey Heim. I have no idea why he’s still in the Truck Series,” Harvick said on his Happy Hour show. “I know he has nowhere to go, but somebody better] find somewhere for him to go. They better find somewhere for him to go in a much bigger capacity than, you know, the eight, 10, 12 races that might be possible in that Cup car next year.

“If not, there’s going to be a conversation from a different manufacturer, or a different team, or somebody else wanting to know, ‘Hey, what do we got to do to get Corey Heim in our car?’ He’s the total package. We don’t see these kids come in and do that good in a Cup car very often.”

His co-host, Dylan Smith echoed that sentiment.

“He’s legit, man. He’s ready,” Smith said. “It’s been a while since we’ve seen somebody this ready to go Cup racing from the lower series. You look at it, and then he runs the truck race, right? Obviously, he’s one of the best in the truck field, but I think the TriCon Garage trucks — aren’t as strong as some of their competitors. So, he’s doing a lot more.

“But then he gets into the Cup race, and he’s running P25. That’s really, really respectable when you’re not in this series that often. And then, by the end of the race, he’s in the top 15. Like, you better go get — if you do not lock him into a Cup car in the Toyota camp, somebody is going to go pay to go get him.”