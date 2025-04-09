Judge issues restraining order in Legacy v Rick Ware NASCAR charter case

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A superior court judge in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina has granted Legacy Motor Club a temporary restraining order in its legal case against Rick Ware Racing.

The suit stems from an agreement between the two parties to sell Charter 27, which is currently leased to RFK Racing as the No. 60 team for Ryan Preece, in which Legacy claims that both sides signed and initialed a transaction agreement but ‘cold feet’ led to the deal not being consummated.

Legacy Motor Club is seeking to have to court force the alleged agreed upon transaction. A heavily redacted filing last week outlined five findings of fact and conclusions and the court ordered a restraining order against Rick Ware Racing.

In other words, this order prevents Ware from entering into any other agreement concerning the charter for 10 days or until agreed upon by both parties. The judge granted the restraining order because Legacy proved a degree of likelihood of success on the merits but Rick Ware Racing will also have its chance to respond and plead its case as well.

The No. 60 RFK Racing Ford currently has the Rick Ware 27 charter. RFK has a two-year agreement with Ware that would presumably see the team swap out one charter lease for another. Each charter can only be leased once per seven year period and 2025 is the first of the next seven year charter period.

RFK co-owner Brad Keselowski wasn’t able to offer much on Saturday at Darlington when asked about the topic.

“It’s too early to tell,” Keselowski said of the impact. “If you read the court documents, the majority of it was redacted, so not knowing what is said in there I still think it’s too early to tell.”