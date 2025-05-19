Joey Logano slams promoter’s caution ‘gimmick’ after losing All Star Race

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

If there wasn’t a promoter’s caution for the All Star Race this year, Joey Logano probably leads the rest of the way from a Lap 180 restart to the end on Lap 250.

But the special rule for this year was that caution that could be thrown anywhere from Lap 100 to 220 and was thrown by Michael Waltrip on Lap 217.

Logano was leading and crew chief Paul Wolfe kept him out on old tires. Bell ultimately prevailed on new right side tires. He was mad at the contact between himself and Bell and mad at track owner Marcus Smith for the promoter’s caution too.

“I’m pissed off right now. Just dang it, we had the fastest car,” Logano said on FOX Sports 1. “The Shell-Pennzoil Mustang was so fast. You get to — I’m trying to choose my words correctly on the caution situation. Obviously, I got bit by it, so I am the one frustrated, obviously. Gosh, I don’t know. I felt like the falloff wasn’t too bad as the sun went down, and yeah, six cars or so stayed out with us. Thought maybe we could hold him off, but the 20 [Christopher Bell] had a good enough restart, cleared too many of them too fast. I couldn’t get away in time. It took me six, seven laps to get my car up and rolling again.

“I did all I could do to hold him off and he got under me and released the brake and gave me no option. Kind of just ran me up into the wall, and if I could’ve got to him, he was going around after a move like that, I just couldn’t get back to him. Just too much to try to make up with the tire deficit. Just frustrated after you lead so many laps and the car is so fast and you don’t win, it hurts quite a bit.”

What about Smith specifically?

“Yeah, I’m all about no gimmicks with the caution,” he said. “I am all about that. I’m a little — me and Marcus Smith aren’t seeing eye to eye right now, okay? I’ve got to have a word with him.”