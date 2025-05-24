‘I’m Going to Be Greedy’: Brad Keselowski Sends Warning Shot Ahead of Crown Jewel Race

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Brad Keselowski came close to winning the Coca-Cola 600 last year, and he hasn’t stopped thinking about it since. Now he’s back at Charlotte Motor Speedway with one goal in mind: finish what he started.

The 2020 winner of NASCAR’s longest race came so close to doing it again in 2024, only for the weather to ruin what could’ve been a big moment. He finished second after the race was called early at 249 laps, and yes, he’s still thinking about what might’ve been.

“I felt like we had a car to win the race,” Brad Keselowski said last year. “We kind of ran down [Christopher Bell] twice and just didn’t get to see it play out.”

This time around, the RFK Racing driver and co-owner heads back to Charlotte Motor Speedway with a simple mindset to the second Crown Jewel of the season: win. And he’s not shy about it.

Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

“We’ve got Charlotte this weekend, the Coke 600 — big race for our sport, big race for me,” he said on Chasing Checkers. “Felt like I was going to win it again last year… and then the yellow came out and then the rain came and the race ended. That was a big bummer. But I got one of those trophies. Trying to get a second one. I’m going to be greedy.”

Gotta love the honesty. Brad Keselowski’s feeling good about his chances, especially with how strong RFK has been on intermediate tracks lately.

“Our mile-and-a-halves in particular seem to be our strength,” he explained. “We just gotta put all the pieces together.”



And a big part of that puzzle is his pit crew.

“The pit crew is really coming together — we made a lot of changes there over the off-season and they’ve had a great couple of weeks,” he said. “My confidence is growing in our team and how I drive the car. Just need to connect it all.”

So, how greedy will Brad Keselowski be to grab his second Coke 600 win ? We’re about to find out. Catch Keselowski and the rest of the field this Sunday, May 25, at 6 p.m. ET exclusively on Prime Video.