Erik Jones offered back injury recovery advice to Connor Zilisch

Erik Jones missed several races in 2023 due to a compression fracture in his spine and revealed details of a conversation he had with Connor Zilisch, who missed Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas due to back injuries suffered at Talladega the week before.

“There’s not a lot you can really do to speed up that process other than, you know, just trying to stay active, walk – there’s just not a lot you can do other than that,” Jones said, via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports. “Keep blood flowing to the area. So, shared a little bit of just what I learned through my seat and seatbelts and all that kind of stuff. You know, I think he, hopefully, learned a lot through that.”

The good news for Zilisch is that the Xfinity Series is about to have two weeks off as they are not set to race at Kansas or North Wilkesboro so Zilisch will have three overall weeks of rest with only missing one race before seeing if he is ready to go at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend.

Zilisch already has a win, and received a playoff waiver from NASCAR, so there is minimal damage done to his overall season with JR Motorsports so far.