Denny Hamlin reacts to ‘weird’ parts failure in NASCAR Kansas

The past two weeks mark the first time that Denny Hamlin scored consecutive DNFs in his NASCAR Cup Series career since 2013.

The 424 races was third best in avoiding that distinction behind Kevin Harvick, 643 and Dale Earnhardt, 424.

Last week at Texas, it was a mechanical failure that caused his car to catch fire. This week, it was a mechanical failure that rendered his clutch inoperable, and eventually killing his transaxle.

He discussed it on the latest episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast.

“I have no idea,” Hamlin said. “That was the first one I’ve lost. … It lost all of its throw, and it was rock hard. It never engaged. Let’s just pretend the throw is this long, it went to this long and at the bottom of it, it was just rock hard. It stopped engaging.”

Hamlin has two wins this season but has fallen to seventh in the standings since the turn of the calendar.

“I think eventually just broke the transaxle trying to leave the stall there,” Hamlin told FOX Sports upon climbing out the car. “Unfortunate for the Progressive Toyota team. Really fast again – just can’t keep it together right now.”