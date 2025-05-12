Dale Jr., Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander worked NASCAR Kansas TV broadcast in secret

The NASCAR on Prime Sports portion of the Cup Series schedule doesn’t begin until two weeks from now in the Coca-Cola 600 but the announcing trio of Adam Alexander, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte actually called the Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday.

The actual broadcast was on FS1 — commandeered by Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer and Kevin Harvick but to prepare for their portion of the season, the Prime and TNT crew also held a live rehearsal on Sunday.

Earnhardt and Letart have shared broadcast booths together from 2018 to 2023 at NBC Sports. Earnhardt took a year off TV last year. They’ll be joined by Alexander, who has called Truck Series and Xfinity Series race for FOX Sports for much of the past decade.

This team will carry the five races on Prime and then the five races on TNT Sports that begins with Atlanta.