Connor Zilisch is mum on details of back injury that sidelined him from NASCAR Xfinity

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Connor Zilisch, the Trackhouse Racing prospect currently out on loan to JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, is set to miss the race on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway due to an injury sustained the week before at Talladega Superspeedway.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, the 18-year-old offered an update on his health.

“Yeah, I feel okay. You know, it’s a lot of what I’m doing is not up to me, I listen to all the doctors around me and the people around me that have a lot more, not only racing experience, but life experience,” Zilisch said. “I’ve got a lot ahead of me, and to rush back into something after a crash like that would be silly.

“So, yeah, we’re just taking our time with the recovery process, taking it one day at a time, and you know, I’m feeling better every day. Thankful for everyone who’s been there for me and been willing to give me unbiased answers throughout the process.”

However, he said he couldn’t offer much about the exact nature of his injuries, mostly because he didn’t know what he was allowed to say.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” Zilisch said. “I cleared all my X-rays at the track, and there was nothing obvious. Everything is very minor, I’ll say that. But, I don’t know what I’m allowed to say to the extent of what my injuries are, but I’ll probably just plead the fifth and not get myself in trouble. Everything is, there is no crazy big injury that is going to hold me for months. It’s going to be day by day.”

Zilisch is sixth in the standings with a win at Circuit of the Americas but has received a playoff waiver from NASCAR so he will be eligible to race for the championship. Kyle Larson will drive the No. 88 on Saturday.