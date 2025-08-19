The Xfinity Series entry list at Daytona International Speedway included JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch. However, there remains a chance that the 19-year-old could miss a race on the NASCAR schedule for the second time this season due to injury.

During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said that Zilisch will be a “game-time decision” for Friday night’s race at Daytona. While the teenage phenom would like to race in the Wawa 250 under the lights, the team has to prioritize his health and safety

“It’s a balance. It’s a balance between a 19-year-old kid who just wants to be in the race car and can’t stand not being in the race car and is capable of driving the race car right now. And the other side of that is we need to make a smart decision. What we can’t do is rush him back into the car, especially a place like Daytona, get in a wreck and then be worse off than we were before.” Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks on Connor Zilisch’s availability for the Xfinity Series race at Daytona

Connor Zilisch stats (Xfinity Series): 823 points, 6 wins, 14 top 10s, 12 top 5s, 5 poles, 3 DNFs, 547 laps led, 6.955 average starting position, 9.5 average finishing position in 22 races

Zilisch suffered a broken collarbone after falling off his car in Victory Lane at Watkins Glen while celebrating his sixth win of the season. He underwent collarbone surgery last week, just as Trackhouse Racing teammate Shane van Gisbergen did back in 2021 as a driver in Australia’s Supercars Championship. SVG returned to race two weeks after his surgery — and won all three events of the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint.

Why Connor Zilisch might not race this week at Daytona

However, Daytona International Speedway has a history of a lot of nasty crashes, including plenty of “the big one” nearly every season. A wreck could make things much worse for Zilisch, which could prove costly to him and his teams.

Heading into Friday’s race at Daytona, Zilisch sits atop the NASCAR standings in the Xfinity Series and holds 13 more playoff points than the next-closest driver. Just weeks after turning 19 in July, he has a legitimate shot at winning the Xfinity championship for JR Motorsports. That chance, however, could be jeopardized if he suffers another setback at Daytona.

Zilisch’s long-term future is even more crucial. He’s been called a generational talent by Cup Series drivers who are future Hall of Famers and he could be the face of NASCAR in just a few years. He’s important to the sport and crucial to Trackhouse Racing’s long-term plans, so all parties will take the week before deciding if he races.

If Trackhouse and JR Motorsports determine the risks of racing at Daytona are too high, Zilisch’s return would likely come on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Portland International Raceway. At the very least, he is expected to be back in the car when the Xfinity Playoffs begin on Sept. 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway.