Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch, one of the top NASCAR prospects right now, suffered a broken collarbone after falling out of his car in Victory Lane following Saturday’s victory. While it kept him out of Sunday’s Cup race at Watkins Glen International, there is hope he can return to the track for the playoffs.

During an interview with USA Network, Zilisch said that while he doesn’t have an exact date for his return, his future Cup teammate Shane van Gisbergen has provided some inspiration to get back on the track quickly.

“We’re still working out with all the doctors to figure out what’s going to be the next steps, but I’ve got a lot of motivation from Shane (van Gisbergen), my teammate. He had a plate put in and raced the weekend after. I don’t know if I’ll be that quick, but hopefully my young bones heal fast and I’ll be able to get back in it as soon as possible.” Connor Zilisch on when he’ll return

Related: Connor Zilisch Falls out of Car after Winning at Watkins Glen

Connor Zilisch stats (Xfinity Series): 823 points, 6 wins, 14 top 10s, 12 top 5s, 5 poles, 3 DNFs, 547 laps led, 6.955 average starting position, 9.5 average finishing position in 22 races

The injury suffered by van Gisbergen, which Zilisch referenced, happened in 2021. While driving in Australia’s Supercars Championship, van Gisbergen raced with a broken collarbone and three broken ribs just two weeks after a mountain biking accident. Despite those injuries, he won all three races of the Penrite Oil Sandown SuperSprint.

Zilisch will get some time off thanks to the Xfinity Series schedule, which allows for an off week before the next race. This timing gives him the chance to potentially match van Gisbergen’s quick return or, at minimum, be back before the playoffs.

Related: NASCAR Xfinity Results from Watkins Glen, including Winner Connor Zilisch

When will Connor Zilisch be able to race again?

Fortunately for Zilisch and JR Motorsports, the NASCAR schedule and the NASCAR standings in the Xfinity Series work out in their favor. The next Xfinity race isn’t until Friday, Aug. 22, at Daytona International Speedway for the Wawa 250. The final regular-season race in Xfinity is on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Even if Zilisch doesn’t return for the final two Xfinity races, he’s in no danger of missing the playoffs. Saturday’s victory at Watkins Glen was his sixth Xfinity win of the season, giving him as many wins as Justin Allgaier and Austin Hill combined. Zilisch also leads Xfinity in playoff points (36), holding a 13-point edge over Allgaier.

The 19-year-old already missed a race earlier this season at Texas Motor Speedway after sustaining a back injury during a crash in the final laps at Talladega Superspeedway. When that happened, NASCAR granted him an injury waiver so he would remain qualified for the playoffs and retain all his playoff points.

Read More: Why Trackhouse has a Bright Future Because of Connor Zilisch, SVG

With the Xfinity Series playoffs not starting until Friday, Sept. 12, Zilisch has a full month to recover. While doctors will make the ultimate decision on his timeline for a return, it’s very likely that he will be back on the track for the start of the Round of 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway in September.