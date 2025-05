After a week of interjecting himself into the post-race stroylines from Talladega Superspeedway, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones has found his stride as a playful troll in the Joey Logano, Austin Cindric relationship at Team Penske.

Certainly, it’s easier now after both drivers have won over the past two weeks.

All is well that ends well with both Penske drivers leaning into a more playful line of rhetoric with the Atlanta Braves legend.