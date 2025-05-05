Bubba Wallace takes responsibility for big NASCAR Texas pile up

The most numerous (in terms of cars) crash of the Wurth 400 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway involved Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Chad Finchum.

First, this is how it looked from inside the Wallace and Logano cars.

A closer look at what led to the Lap 172 incident. pic.twitter.com/Td9dNKkgPR — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 4, 2025

“For sure,” Wallace said, when asked if he was taking responsibility for the incident. “No, I blame it on my team. It’s never the driver’s fault. The fans are going to have a field day with that one.”

That was dripping with sarcasm for those that are only reading the text.

“Yeah, it’s chaos when you come here to Texas,” Wallace said. “So, I just had a lapse. It doesn’t take much to get you off your rhythm, and I got bit by my own mistake.”

Logano did not receive much damage in that exchange as he went on to win the race.