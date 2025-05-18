Brad Keselowski: NASCAR Roval race ‘has got to go’

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Brad Keselowski wants the NASCAR All-Star Race back at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where it was held from 1987 to 2019.

Which means two things:

He wants North Wilkesboro to become a points paying race and he wants it to come at the expense of the fall race, which has been contested on the infield road course layout since the 2018 season.

“I think this needs to be a points racetrack,” Keselowski said, regarding North Wilkesboro, via Matt Weaver of the Sporting News. “I’d like to see the All-Star Race most likely return to Charlotte. That’s my personal opinion. I think the Charlotte racetrack, particularly since it only has one race on the oval, I think that’s a miss for our sport.

“It’s a great racetrack and puts on some of the best racing, so it would make sense to me if we were to revert back to that and make this a season race, and probably get rid of a race like the Roval or something like that.”

Keselowski believes this eventual decision is a no-brainer.

“I look at the stands and there are more fans that come to the oval race and better ratings too, than come to the Roval races. I thought that’s what we judge the sport by,” Keselowski added. “… I’m very strong about the Roval has got to go.”