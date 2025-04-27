Anticipated Dale Earnhardt documentary sets release date

Credit: David Tucker / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earnhardt, a documentary about the life and times of seven-time NASCAR champion and 1998 Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt, produced by legendary filmmaker Ron Howard with creative input from Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a release date.

The four-part series will go live on Prime Video in two parts.

On May 22, the first two episodes of Earnhardt will be released on the platform. A week later on May 29, the final two episodes will debut. The release coincides with the digital streamer starting its portion of the Cup Series schedule that starts with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway and also includes the inagural race in Mexico City and the in-season tournament.

A summary of the show provided by Prime Video can be read below.

A charismatic, working-class hero to millions of fans, Dale Earnhardt was the most influential figure the sport of NASCAR has ever known. ‘The Intimidator’ spent the better part of two decades as the most visible figure in stock car racing, breaking through the confines of the sport’s regional fan base into mainstream notoriety. The Goodwrench No. 3 Chevrolet, with an eye-catching black paint job, became one of the most feared and iconic symbols in NASCAR history, as Earnhardt notched 76 race wins and a record-tying seven NASCAR Cup Series championships over a groundbreaking 26-year career. Racing was his life, and it ran in his blood. He grew up idolizing his father Ralph, a respected driver on the early NASCAR circuit, and his own children likewise strove to follow him onto the track—with son Dale Earnhardt Jr. eventually becoming one of the most enduringly popular drivers of all time in his own right. From one generation to the next, racing would become the Earnhardt legacy – fueling their greatest triumphs and delivering their deepest loss. Earnhardt is a four-part documentary series that explores the legendary racing career and complex family dynamics of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt. With rare archival footage, thrilling races, and emotionally revealing interviews from his children, rivals, and closest friends, Earnhardt is the definitive story of an American icon, both on and off the track.