AJ Allmendinger rips engine builder after early failure in NASCAR Kansas

AJ Allmendinger was out of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas after just five laps due to an engine failure and he immediately tore into ‘Earnhardt Childress Engines’ as a result.

“Hey ECR, you guys fucking suck,” Allmendinger said over his team communication.

Did you lose the engine?

“Yeah, shockingly.”

That was sarcasm, if you couldn’t tell.

But he wasn’t done as he coasted towards pit road.

“I mean, what…fuck you guys,” Allmendinger added before dropping several more f-bombs for good measure.

Allmendinger has been a surprise playoff contender this season and much of his frustration had to center around a 38th place finish that cost him considerable ground in the hunt to make the Round of 16.

He is now 40 points out of the final provisional spot after Kansas.

ECR Engines is the primary Chevrolet supplier for Richard Childress Racing and Kaulig Racing, of which the latter employs Allmendinger.