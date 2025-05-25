2025 Coca-Cola 600 Preview: Larson’s Double Attempt, Briscoe on the Pole

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest and most demanding race, is back at Charlotte Motor Speedway this Sunday. The Memorial Day weekend staple is always big, but all eyes are on Kyle Larson, who’s going for “The Double” again : racing the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Chase Briscoe stole the show in Saturday’s qualifying session, with a time of 29.532 seconds putting down a lap at 182.852 mph to take the pole. It’s his fourth career pole and second of the season after a strong start at the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Briscoe is still seeking his first win of the season and has four top-fives in 2025. He knows a pole doesn’t guarantee a win in a 600-mile race but he’s enjoying the moment.

Right behind him on the front row is Kyle Larson, who’s got a schedule that’ll make your head spin.

Larson’s Ambitious “Double” Attempt

Larson’s second attempt at “The Double” required some serious juggling, and a private jet didn’t hurt. He started Saturday in Indianapolis, finishing up Indy 500 prep before flying to Charlotte just in time for Cup Series qualifying. Even with the short turnaround, he managed a lap that put him second, just 0.020 seconds behind Briscoe.

He didn’t stick around long either. After qualifying, Larson hopped back on the plane and headed back to Indy. If all goes to plan, he’ll complete the 500 miles at Indy on Sunday afternoon, get back on the plane and land in Charlotte just in time to get in the car for the Coca-Cola 600.

The weather ruined his chances in 2024. But this year the forecast is better and Larson has momentum, three Cup Series wins in 2025 including Kansas.

Race Predictions and Storylines

Larson’s combination of endurance, versatility and past success (he won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2021) makes him a favorite. Even if Briscoe will have clean air and the No.1 pit stall.

William Byron, starting third, has shown consistent speed throughout the season and could capitalize on any opportunities arising during the race. Chris Buescher and AJ Allmendinger, starting fourth and fifth respectively, have the potential to contend if they can maintain pace and manage tire wear effectively.

On another note, drivers are complaining about Turns 3 and 4 where the track is getting bumpy. It will be interesting to see what will happen with that. “It’s rough down there,” Briscoe said. “It kind of changes year to year.”

Also, Jimmie Johnson will be making his 700th Cup Series start. He starts 37th and is a long shot but the seven-time champ has a great history at Charlotte including four Coca-Cola 600 wins.

The race is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on Prime Video.

Coca-Cola 600 Starting Lineup Highlights

