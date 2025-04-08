NASCAR TV ratings from Darlington

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Television ratings are in for the NASCAR weekend at Darlington Raceway.

FOX Sports earned 2.51 million viewers for the Goodyear 400, which was down about four percent from the 2.63 million average viewers from last season, a race that aired a month later. The race was the most viewed sporting event on Sunday.

Meanwhile, some statistics about the Xfinity Series race, as delivered by The CW, which has taken over airing the second-tier division this season and for the next seven years.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Darlington on The CW drew 1.123 million total viewers

1.123 million total viewers Audience was up +44% compared to last year’s Darlington race

Most-watched Darlington non-playoff race in total viewers since 2019

First time the first eight Xfinity Series events of the year have hit over 1 million viewers since 2017

Xfinity Series races have aired on FS1 and USA Network in recent seasons so there are some obvious boosts from going from cable to broadcast.