NASCAR: Trackhouse Racing discusses big possibility of Jimmie Johnson in 2023

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Trackhouse Racing has been growing at a rapid pace as the likes of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez are poised to make the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs while the Project91 effort brings new faces to the sport.

However, Jimmie Johnson has also entered the topic of conversations for Trackhouse Racing in 2023 and beyond.

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks talks about Jimmie Johnson

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson officially announced that he would retire from full-time racing near the end of September 2022; however, he did not close the door about possibly running NASCAR events in the future.

Trackhouse Racing team owner Justin Marks talked about Johnson in a recent video posted by FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass during a Tuesday afternoon media availability and reiterated what he has previously stated.

“Project91 is geared towards, y’know the brand strategy for that is geared towards bringing international drivers to NASCAR. Something like that wouldn’t fall underneath the Project91 umbrella. I would love to put Jimmie Johnson in one of our cars. 100%, I would love to do that. I think that if the interest is there on his side, then it’s an exercise that we have to go through.” Justin Marks on running Jimmie Johnson in NASCAR

It sounds like any opportunity for Johnson would be outside of Project91 but it doesn’t mean that it’s not possible. Marks wants the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion to compete at Trackhouse Racing in any event that is desirable.

Johnson has shown interest in running some select races in NASCAR again so this opportunity it certainly one that could present itself. Marks continued to talk about the prospects of employing the 47-year-old driver.

“(Jimmie Johnson) is a friend of mine, I know where his passions lie right now in his life and I hope that we can be a part of that. Those types of discussions probably need to really start taking place once we kinda get through this championship run that we’re on right now. I have an incredible amount of respect for him and I think it would be truly an honor to have him in one of our cars.” Justin Marks on Jimmie Johnson

The topic of Johnson running one of Trackhouse Racing’s cars will likely start in Novemeber at the earliest, based on Marks comments. It does take time to set everything up and create a schedule.

Project91 was projected to compete in six to eight Cup Series events next season after Kimi Raikkonen drove the entry at Watkins Glen International before being taken out during a wreck.

In light of this news, which NASCAR events would Johnson run for Trackhouse Racing if this takes place?

Related: NASCAR Xfinity Series set for massive driver change in 2023

NASCAR events that Jimmie Johnson could run in 2023 and beyond

Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are a few NASCAR events that likely peak the interest of Johnson. However, there is one day in particular that has been reported to be very intruging for the former NASCAR driver.

Johnson has interest in running “The Double,” which is the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. The 47-year-old driver competed in his first Indianaplis 500 in 2022 before crashing out late.

This would be an endurance test as the two events are the longest of the year in each respective sport. It would be a total of 1,100 miles in late May 2023 if it were to take place.

Another idea for Johnson would be the Chicago Street Course. He has been running road and street courses in the NTT IndyCar Series for the past two seasons so his talent level would be higher than it was in NASCAR.

Plus, the Chicago Street Course is a very notable event on the 2023 NASCAR schedule. Johnson has stated he would like to compete in “bucket list” events so this might live up to the standard.

If not either of those ideas, the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway would be another fantastic opportunity. Johnson is eligible under the 10-year exception and would be locked into the event.

Those are three ideas for the 2023 season but there could be more in the future. If NASCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway ever make the right decision to return to the oval layout, that would be of interest to him.

Johnson cannot run any events with Hendrick Motorsports, his former Cup Series team, due to the four-car rule. This makes Marks’ comments on him possibly running for Trackhouse Racing so notable.

Johnson has options on the table if he wants to pursure any NASCAR races in 2023 and beyond. Most notably, “The Double” will be one that people continue to watch very closely.