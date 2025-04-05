NASCAR starting lineup: William Byron scores Darlington pole

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying
William Byron, already the current NASCAR Cup Series championship leader, also became the first driver to score two poles and will start at the front of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

The pole was his second at the track and he is also looking for a second win here after winning this race in the spring of 2023.

“I felt good about it today, felt like we had a good plan going into practice and that we are always strong here,’’ said this year’s Daytona 500 winner Byron, who won at Darlington in 2023 and said it may well be his “best track.”

“Tried to find a decent balance there, worked on it and got better and finished practice pretty strong so I felt like I had some confidence going into practice. Was just nervous going early. Having an earlier draw was not ideal, but it seemed like the track temp was going up so it wasn’t the worst thing. … Proud of our team, we had a really good week of prep.’’

Ryan Preece, on a run of momentum in the RFK Racing No. 60, will join Byron on the front row. They will be trailed by a trio of Toyotas driven by Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace.

Despite taking the pole with Byron, Hendrick Motorsports did not fare well on the whole with Cup Series qualifying with Chase Elliott starting 15th ahead of Kyle Larson in 19th and Alex Bowman in 33rd.

Byron, Larson and Bowman are first through third in the standings and Elliott is sixth. Meanwhile, Byron says track position will matter.

“It may be tricky strategy-wise and you can get stuck back there, so [qualifying] matters maybe just a tick more than other places,” Byron said. “These cars are really finicky so hitting the balance and just hitting the lap the way you want it to be can be really difficult. So I’m not surprised because there’s a lot of parity in the Next Gen era and especially in qualifying so you can be just that little bit off.

“I feel like our team has really good notes from qualifying though and that will really help.’’

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage will air on FOX Sports 1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

PosCarDriverTeamManufacturer
124William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
260Ryan PreeceRFK RacingFord
311Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
419Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
523Bubba Wallace23XI RacingToyota
62Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord
745Tyler Reddick23XI RacingToyota
88Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
912Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord
1071Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
1154Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1234Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord
1377Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsChevrolet
1417Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord
159Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
1638Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord
1720Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota
1822Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord
195Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
206Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord
217Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsChevrolet
2216AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet
233Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet
2421Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingFord
251Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
264Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsFord
2742John Hunter NemechekLEGACY MOTOR CLUBToyota
2847Ricky Stenhouse Jr.HYAK MotorsportsChevrolet
2910Ty DillonKaulig RacingChevrolet
3099Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingChevrolet
3141Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamFord
3235Riley Herbst #23XI RacingToyota
3348Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
3443Erik JonesLEGACY MOTOR CLUBToyota
3551Cody WareRick Ware RacingFord
3688Shane van Gisbergen #Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
3733Austin Hill * (i)Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
3844JJ Yeley *NY Racing TeamChevrolet
