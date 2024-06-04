NASCAR insider names possible Martin Truex Jr. replacement at Joe Gibbs Racing for 2025

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Truex Jr. has been one of the best drivers in NASCAR for years and has won championships in both the Cup Series (2017) and Xfinity Series. However, on the verge of turning 44 years old in June, there have been persistent NASCAR rumors about when he’ll retire.

It was a major storyline a few years ago until he announced in June that he would return for the 2023 season. A year later, it took until August before Truex Jr. announced he was returning for the 2024 NASCAR season. Now, the racing world is once again waiting to see what decision one of the sport’s best drivers makes.

Martin Truex Jr stats: 15 races, 7 top 10s, 4 top 5s, 446 laps led, 10.8 average starting position, 11.867 average finishing position

With Truex Jr. seemingly undecided on his future and giving no indications publicly on the likelihood of retirement, Joe Gibbs Racing is once again in a position of uncertainty. The No. 19 is still one of the top drivers in NASCAR, but JGR has to at least consider what happens if he retires. If he does walk away, some intriguing options could be his replacement.

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports highlighted Chase Briscoe as a potential option to take Truex’s spot with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2025 if he retires. Other potential options outside of Briscoe would be Noah Gragson or Erik Jones.

Martin Truex Jr career stats: 34 wins, 287 top 10s in NASCAR Cup Series

Briscoe will be available following news last week that Stewart-Haas Racing is shutting down following the 2024 season. Given his success this year, the 29-year-old could be a compelling option for JGR as an ascending driver to join the team. However, Pockrass also views Briscoe as a possibility for a spot with Wood Brothers Racing as a potential replacement for Harrison Burton.

Chase Briscoe stats: 15 races, 5 top 10s, 1 top 5, 1 DNF, 14.667 avg. starting position, 15.33 avg. finishing position

Jones, age 28, would be another intriguing option for Joe Gibbs Racing. While he’s only recorded 1 top-10 finish this year, he does have as many top-20 finishes (11) as Chris Buescher and Tyler Reddick this season. Plus, as noted by Pockrass, he previously drove for JGR.

The ties to Gragson are also intriguing, as he has a sponsorship with the same company (Bass Pro Shops) that is also partnered with JGR. Gragson, who turns 26 in July, had a string of top-10 finishes from Talladega (3rd place) through Kansas Speedway (9th place) earlier this year.

While the ball will ultimately be in Truex’s court, Joe Gibbs Racing will have plenty of intriguing options in what is shaping up to be an all-time NASCAR silly season.