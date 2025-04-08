NASCAR post-race weekend penalty report after Darlington

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There was nothing major on the NASCAR penalty report from over the weekend at Darlington Raceway beyond one Xfinity Series loose or unsecured post-race lug nut infraction.

It just so happened to happen to the race winning Joe Gibbs Racing No. 20 team driven by Brandon Jones and engineered by crew chief Sam McAulay. As per section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book, this infraction was met with a $5000 fine to the organization.

There was nothing else listed for the Goodyear 400 Cup Series race held on Sunday.