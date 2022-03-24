NASCAR penalizes Brad Keselowski, suspends crew chief

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR on Thursday docked driver Brad Keselowski’s team 100 points and suspended crew chief Matt McCall for four races for modifying a part supplied by a vendor.

McCall was also fined $100,000 and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing was docked 100 owner points. If Keselowski qualifies for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, the No. 6 car will lose 10 playoff points.

With the L2-level penalties, Keselowski plummeted from 16th to 35th in the Cup Series standings — behind every full-time driver in the field.

The violations were discovered during teardown inspection after Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Keselowski’s Ford was sent to the rear before the race for “unapproved adjustments” and he finished 28th.

Keselowski, 38, is a 35-time winner in the Cup Series, with his most recent victory coming at the 2021 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Related: NASCAR today: TV schedule, race highlights, and rankings

–Field Level Media