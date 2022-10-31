NASCAR news: Johnny Sauter to drive for Young’s Motorsports in 2022

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Sauter will drive the No. 02 truck for Young’s Motorsports in this weekend’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Sauter, 44, has competed in five races this season.

The 44-year-old driver notably finished in second place at Martinsville Speedway in the No. 13 truck for ThorSport Racing with his last race coming at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sauter will get to run the first and last races of the 2022 Truck Series season as his former ThorSport teammate Ben Rhodes looks to go back-to-back at Phoenix Raceway.

Other notable NASCAR entries at Phoenix Raceway in 2022

Sep 4, 2022; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; Alex Bowman, driver of the (48) Ally Chevrolet, leaves his pit stall during the COOK OUT Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Sauter is among the most notable entries for the final weekend of the 2022 NASCAR season. While the other names may not be as surprising in their rides, it’s important to remind that Sauter is a NASCAR champion.

Armani Williams will join Sauter as his teammate when he drives the No. 20 truck for Young’s Motorsports in this weekend’s NASCAR Truck Series race. Williams’ best finish of the 2022 season is 31st place at Pocono Raceway.

Layne Riggs will drive the No. 62 truck for Halmar Friesen Racing this weekend. It will mark Riggs’ third Truck Series start with his last race coming at Richmond Raceway with a 19th-place finish.

Taylor Gray will drive the No. 17 truck in David Gilliland Racing’s final event with Ford. The organization will be renamed to TRICON Garage and fill the void left by Kyle Busch Motorsports at Toyota.

Rajah Caruth will drive the No. 44 car for Alpha Prime Racing in this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Caruth had his best finish of the 2022 season in the Xfinity Series with a 12th-place finish at Martinsville.

Sammy Smith will return to the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend. Smith will look to redeem himself and steal the show after almost winning his first career NASCAR race in the top three levels at Martinsville.

Alex Bowman will return to the No. 48 car for Hendrick Motorsports this weekend. Bowman has missed every event since his concussion at Texas Motor Speedway but was cleared to compete in his final race with crew chief Greg Ives.

Despite Noah Gragson not running in the No. 48 car, A.J. Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing instead of him. Gragson will focus on pursuing the Xfinity Series championship this weekend.

Stay tuned for more updates as NASCAR heads to Phoenix Raceway for its final weekend of the 2022 season. Everything will be on the line for the Championship 4 contenders.