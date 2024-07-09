NASCAR reporter names ‘expected candidates’ to race for Front Row Motorsports in 2025

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR silly season can be just as captivating as the racing season itself and the closure of Stewart-Haas Racing will lead to major changes for multiple teams. With Front Row Motorsports having multiple seats available for the 2025 season, candidates are emerging to drive for the team in 2025.

Originally, many around NASCAR expected that Cole Custer would be driving the No. 34 car next season. All of that changed when Gene Haas announced he would field one car in the Cup series in 2025. Custer, the son of Stewart-Haas Racing team president Joe Custer, is now expected to drive for Haas in 2025.

With Chase Briscoe replacing Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing eyeing several candidates for their third car next season, Front Row Motorsports has to look elsewhere. As of now, there are reportedly a few drivers in the mix for next season.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Noah Gragson is one of three “expected candidates” in the mix to join FRM next season. Of the trio, Gragson is reportedly viewed as a favorite to land one of the open FRM spots next season.

Noah Gragson stats: 20 races, 0 wins, 6 top 10s, 1 top 5, 2 DNF, 10 laps led

“I think probably within the next week or two you’ll probably start hearing some stuff. It definitely allows you the closer you get to focus more on just doing your job on the weekend [rather than] your mind wondering what’s gonna happen next year. Obviously, it’s easier said than done not to think about next year and focus on right now.” Noah Gragson on his 2025 ride, future in Cup Series (H/T Bob Pockrass)

One of the other “expected candidates” for next season is Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer. With multiple spots open, thanks to Stewart-Haas Racing selling multiple charters, it’s possible both Mayer and Gragson could join Frow Row Motorsports next season.

Sam Mayer stats: 18 races, 2 wins, 9 top 10s, 7 top 5s, 1 pole, 4 DNFs, 118 laps led in Xfinity Series

Mayer, who just turned 21 years old in June, is having a very successful season this year in the Xfinity Series. Coming out of Chicago, Mayer is 10th on the Xfinity points leaderboard and is tied for the second-most wins (two) and top 5 finishes (seven)

The final candidate reportedly under consideration to race for FRM next season, per Pockrass, is Christian Eckes. The 23-year-old, who is currently racing in the Truck Series, is atop the standings right now (566 points). He also leads the Truck Series in top 10s (12) and has the second-most top 5s (seven) this season.

Zane Smith, who has a single top-10 finish in the Cup Series this season, reportedly isn’t likely to return to FRM, but it also hasn’t been completely ruled out. The only certainty as of now at FRM is Todd Gilliand’s return, as he’s under contract for the 2025 season.