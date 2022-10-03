NASCAR news: Conor Daly will drive for TMT Racing in 2022

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Conor Daly will drive the No. 50 car for The Money Team Racing in this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Charlotte ROVAL, per an announcement made last week.

Daly, 30, will be making his Cup Series debut with Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR team. The organization has run Kaz Grala in select races this season with the last event coming at the Coca-Cola 600 in May 2022.

The 30-year-old driver ran full-time with Ed Carpenter Racing in the No. 20 car during the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season before turning toward making his Cup Series debut at the Charlotte ROVAL this weekend.

Conor Daly’s past as he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Charlotte

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Conor Daly (20) stands next to his car before the start of the Gallagher Grand Prix on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.Indycar Gallagher Grand Prix And Brick Yard

Daly’s career has been unpredictable to this point after many years of running part-time in the NTT IndyCar Series. He found himself making six total starts between the 2013 and 2015 seasons before going full-time in 2016.

The 30-year-old driver earned his one and only podium of his IndyCar career at Belle Isle with an impressive second-place finish. It remains the best finish of his IndyCar Series career, as stated above.

The full-time ride only lasted two seasons before two more years of part-time racing in 2017 and 2018. Daly made 11 starts with seven of those coming in 2019. It ended up being his best season in terms of average finishing position.

Daly finally moved back to full-time racing and has been doing that since the start of the 2020 season. Over the last three years, he has one pole and a best finish of fifth place at the Indianapolis Road Course in 2022.

While Daly will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, it will not be the first time he has attempted a race in the sport. The Indiana native has competed in three races between the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series.

He has a best finish of 18th place coming in the Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway driving the No. 42 truck for Niece Motorsports. That was his second start in NASCAR during the 2020 season.

Daly will now look to complete the trifecta and race in the Cup Series this weekend at the Charlotte ROVAL. He will join fellow IndyCar Series driver Marco Andretti as he drives the No. 48 car for Big Machine Racing in the Xfinity Series event.

It is expected that Daly might not run as well because of the NextGen car and the equipment he will have this weekend. A top-25 finish would be a good result and anything higher would be extra frosting on the cake.

It will be a major weekend for NASCAR as two IndyCar drivers venture over to stock cars for the festivities in Charlotte, North Carolina. The first event of the weekend will be the Xfinity Series race on October 8.