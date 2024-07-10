NASCAR insider reveals 2 top candidates for third charter spot with 23XI Racing next year

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Some of the biggest NASCAR news in 2024 was the announcement that Stewart-Haas Racing is closing after this season, selling the majority of its charters and just keeping one Cup Series driver for 2025. The decision could lead to further expansion for the 23XI Racing team.

23XI Racing is already having a pretty successful season. While Bubba Wallace is outside the playoff field right now, he’s 15th in the standings coming out of Chicago. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick is enjoying a breakout season and proving to be one of the best NASCAR drivers in 2024.

The closure of SHR also fired up the NASCAR rumor mill with speculation on which teams would buy the available charters and which drivers would take those spots. While nothing is official, there do appear to be two leading candidates for the team led by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.

FOX Sports NASCAR insider Bob Pockass projected the 2025 lineup for every team, it included multiple notes on the future of 23XI Racing both for Wallace and a potential third car.

According to Pockass, Corey Heim remains the team’s driver of the future. However, there’s a real possibility he might not get the third charter spot in 2025 due to inexperience. The thinking is that Hamlin and Jordan might decide Heim needs another season or two before he’s ready to become a full-time Cup driver.

Corey Heim stats: 13 races, 4 wins, 11 top 10s, 9 top 5s, 1 DNF, 408 laps led in the Truck Series

Heim has proven himself in the NASCAR Truck Series this season. Through 13 races, he ranks second in the standings and leads all Truck Series drivers in wins (four) and top 5 finishes (nine). He did recently race in the Cup Series at Nashville during the Ally 400, but 23XI Racing might still take the long-term approach for his development.

Instead, Pockrass mentions Riley Herbst as the second candidate to join the team next season as a full-time driver. Not only will he be available, but Herbst has a partnership with Monster that would align with the relationship 23XI Racing has with the sponsor.

Riley Herbst stats: 18 races, 0 wins, 8 top 10s, 3 top 5s, 4 DNFs, 45 laps led in Xfinity Series

Herbst, 25, would add to a team that is growing quickly. The team’s new Airspeed headquarters attracted significant attention and buzz when opened this year and more money is being invested moving forward. If Herbst is chosen, Heim might only have to wait another year before he teams up with Wallace and Reddick.