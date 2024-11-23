Chase Elliott is once again NASCAR’s most popular driver

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Chase Elliott is NASCAR’s most popular driver for the seventh year in a row.

The National Motorsports Press Association presents the award and the winner is selected by fans. Elliott was announced the winner at Friday’s NASCAR Awards show at the Charlotte Convention Center.

“That award is a reflection of the entire (Elliott) story, not just about me,” Elliott said in a statement. ‘I’ve tried to pay my respect that way.”

No one other than an Elliott or Earnhardt has won the award since 1991.

Bill Elliott was the recipient from 1991-2000. Dale Earnhardt won the honor posthumously in 2001 following his death in the Daytona 500 that year. Elliott won it again in 2022. Dale Earnhardt Jr. won it from 2003 to 2017 and Elliott earned it every year since 2018.

Fans voted Justin Allgaier the most popular driver in the Xfinity Series. Rajah Caruth was voted by fans as the Craftsman Truck Series’ most popular driver.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.