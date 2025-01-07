NASCAR Modified Tour champion Justin Bonsignore making five Xfinity starts

Justin Bonsignore will chase both a fifth championship in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour while also making five Xfinity Series starts in the No. 19 with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The exact races will be announced at a later date, as will the 19’s driver lineup holistically.

Bonsignore made his Xfinity Series debut at New Hampshire in June and spent most of the race in the top-5 before a late spin knocked him out of contention. It has the 36-year-old hungry to finish the job at some point this coming season.

“When we had the opportunity to work with the Joe Gibbs Racing team at New Hampshire last year, it was a perfect pairing,” Bonsignore said in a press release. “As soon as that weekend was over, we started looking at options to run a larger schedule in 2025 and it all came together. When you work with a team like JGR, you know you’re going to have a car in contention to win every race you run. We’re looking forward to having some fun and chasing trophies.”

Steve de Souza, the Executive Vice President for the Gibbs Xfinity program heaped praise on the relationship.

“We’re excited to have Justin back in our car in 2025,” de Souza said. “He has proven himself over and over again in the modifieds and he did a great job for us at New Hampshire with no track time before the race started. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do with more opportunities to adapt to the Xfinity cars and working with the same team multiple times this season.”

His Whelen Modified Tour stat line currently reads 45 victories, 130 top-five finishes, 169 top-10s, 33 pole awards, and 5,442 laps led in 226 career starts. He won five times in 2024 en route to out-dueling rival Ron Silk for the championship.

Meanwhile, Bonsignore aims to become the 24th different driver to win a race for the Gibbs Xfinity Series program which currently has 214 victories.