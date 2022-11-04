NASCAR: Kyle Busch Motorsports to announce drivers on Nov. 4

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Busch Motorsports is set to announce its lineup for the 2023 season in the NASCAR Truck Series on Friday, November 4 at 5:15 PM ET. This news comes after Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing.

The organization will officially move to Chevrolet for the 2023 season after Busch left the manufacturer. Due to this move, its three drivers, Chandler Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, and Corey Heim, will not return next year.

It will be quite interesting to see the official lineup that was set by Kyle Busch Motorsports as it has been a major powerhouse organization in the Truck Series for multiple years.

Kyle Busch Motorsports to announce its 2023 NASCAR lineup, predictions on three drivers

Kyle Busch Motorsports is set to announce its 2023 lineup at Phoenix Raceway and there are a few names that make sense more than the rest of the pack. Let’s dive into the three drivers that we think will be full-time.

Nick Sanchez is the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion and seems to be a brilliant fit with the organization. While Sanchez has never run a NASCAR Truck Series race, there are rumors suggesting he will go full-time in the series, per Catchfence’s Chris Knight.

Therefore, Kyle Busch Motorsports makes the most sense for the 21-year-old driver as it could continue to be a powerhouse moving forward with the right support behind it.

Rajah Caruth is the next prediction as he could go full-time in the Truck Series. Caruth finished third in the points standings during the 2022 ARCA Menards Series season.

The 20-year-old driver has been running in the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series as well. Specifically, Caruth has been very impressive in his Xfinity Series starts with a most recent finish of 12th place at Martinsville Speedway.

Finally, this one might be out of the box, but Chase Purdy is the final prediction for Kyle Busch Motorsports’ lineup next season. Purdy spent the 2022 NASCAR season with Hattori Racing Enterprises in the No. 61 truck.

Purdy would return to Chevrolet with some more experience and be able to possibly help out Sanchez and Caruth. The trio would represent a very solid lineup for development drivers.

The excitement behind Kyle Busch Motorsports’ announcement is high. You won’t want to miss it on Friday, November 4 at 5:15 PM ET.