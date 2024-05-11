NASCAR is the priority with Kyle Larson Indy 500 double

Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

If there are no weather-related impacts, the schedule mostly works out for Larson to travel back and forth to split duties behind the wheel of the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Arrow McLaren No. 17 in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

But … what if there are weather related impacts?

Like, what if he starts the Indianapolis 500 on May 26 and a mid-race storm delays the race into an overlap with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte? This is a complicated ordeal because IndyCar rules no longer permit a backup driver to complete the race for the competitor who took the green flag.

If Larson has to leave, and he is not able to compete once the delay ends, he would then record a DNF. Simultaneously, Larson has to start the Coca-Cola 600 to retain his Cup Series playoff eligibility and that remains his priority.

“Hopefully that doesn’t arise but I’m not sure who the one is to make that call,” Larson said. “I’m sure there is a window of time that when it probably gets to a certain point, I have to leave because the Coke 600 is the priority that weekend, and chasing another NASCAR championship is the priority.

“I just hope that it doesn’t come about. But I think Tony Kanaan is there as a reserve if something like that does happen to fill in for the 500. Yeah, just pray that doesn’t happen.”

Credit: Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

To wit, Kanaan is the designated alternative driver should Larson not be able to start the race. The 2004 Indy Racing League champion and 2013 Indianapolis 500 winner is also the competition director at Arrow McLaren under team boss Zak Brown.

Larson will begin his inaugural foray into the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on Tuesday when he begins four consecutive days of practice inside the oval spec Indy car. Next weekend will see him attempt to qualify into the race.

There are 34 entrants for 33 starting positions.

On Friday, Kevin Harvick will turn laps in North Wilkesboro Speedway in practice for the All-Star Race. Saturday are the heat races that will set the field for the annual non-points exhibition set for Sunday night.

While Larson is not expected to race the Cup car on Saturday in the heat races, hypothetical weather in Indianapolis could give him an opportunity. Larson could also make it to North Wilkesboro on Saturday night if he qualifies 13th to 29th and is not required to come back on Sunday on bump and pole day.

The next weekend is considerably more straightforward as so far the weather cooperates. Larson would attend Carb Day and the Driver’s Meeting at Indianapolis on Friday and return to Charlotte for NASCAR practice and qualifying on Saturday morning.

He would return to Indianapolis on Sunday for the race and fly back to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 that evening.

But hypothetically, if Larson does get held up in Indianapolis for whatever reason, is there a contingency plan for the Hendrick Motorsports No. 5? Again, theoretically, as long as Larson qualifies for the Coca-Cola 600, that does count as an attempt.

“No, I haven’t heard that yet,” Larson said. “I guess maybe those are all last-minute calls, I think, where I’ll probably just like try to manifest a perfect weekend in our minds. So, maybe behind the scenes, they’ve been working on that.

“I think it all depends on some weather and stuff and forecasting what that might look like and maybe plans will change. But I don’t know.”