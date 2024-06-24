NASCAR entry lists for Nashville Superspeedway this weekend

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Music City USA … well, kind of.

Lebanon is about a half hour away from Nashville but no matter what you call it, this has actually been one of the best tracks for NASCAR in the NextGen era but also for the other national touring divisions as well.

For the Cup Series, there are 38 teams on the entry list, all 36 charter entries and two open cars — the 23XI No. 50 for Corey Heim and the MBM Motorsports No. 66 for Chad Finchum.

Riley Herbst will drive Rick Ware’s No. 15 car this weekend, an entry shared by Kaz Grala and Cody Ware. AJ Allmendinger is back in the Kaulig Racing No. 16 he shares with Ty Dillon, Shane Van Gisbergen and Derek Kraus.

Cup Series Ally 400

1 | Ross Chastain | Phil Surgen | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

2 | Austin Cindric | Brian Wilson | Team Penske | Ford

3 | Austin Dillon | Justin Alexnader | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

4 | Josh Berry | Rodney Childers | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford

5 | Kyle Larson | Cliff Daniels | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

6 | Brad Keselowski | Matt McCall | RFK Racing | Ford

7 | Corey LaJoie | Ryan Sparks | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

8 | Kyle Busch | Randall Burnett | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

9 | Chase Elliott | Alan Gustafson | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

10 | Noah Gragson | Drew Blickensderfer | Stewart-Haas Racing | Ford

11| Denny Hamlin | Chris Gabehart | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

12 | Ryan Blaney | Jonathan Hassler | Team Penske | Ford

14 | Chase Briscoe | Richard Boswell | Stewart-Haas Racing | Ford

15 | Riley Herbst | Billy Plourde | Rick Ware Racing | Ford

16| AJ Allmendinger | Travis Mack | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

17| Chris Buescher | Scott Graves | RFK Racing | Ford

19| Martin Truex Jr. | James Small | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

20 | Christopher Bell | Adam Stevens | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

21 | Harrison Burton | Jeremy Bullins | Wood Brothers Racing | Ford

22| Joey Logano | Paul Wolfe | Team Penske | Ford

23| Bubba Wallace | Bootie Barker | 23XI Racing

24 | William Byron | Rudy Fugle | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

31 | Daniel Hemric | Trent Owens | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

34| Michael McDowell | Travis Peterson | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

38 | Todd Gilliland | Ryan Bergentry | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

41| Ryan Preece | Chad Johnston |Stewart Haas Racing | Ford

42| John Hunter Nemechek | Ben Beshore | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota

43| Erik Jones | Dave Elenz | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota

45 | Tyler Reddick | Billy Scott | 23XI Racing | Toyota

47| Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Mike Kelley |JTG Daugherty Racing | Ford

48| Alex Bowman | Blake Harris | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

51| Justin Haley | Chris Lawson |Rick Ware Racing | Ford

54| Ty Gibbs | Chris Gayle | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

66 | Chad Finchum | Carl Long | MBM Motorsports | Ford

71| Zane Smith | Stephan Doran | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

77 | Carson Hocevar | Luke Lambert | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

99 | Daniel Suarez | Matt Swiderski | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

There are 39 cars on the entry list and with only 38 permitted to start, one will be sent home after qualifying.

John Hunter Nemechek will be in the No. 20 car Christopher Bell took to victory lane over the weekend at New Hampshire, Tyler Reddick will jump in the Sam Hunt Racing No. 26.

Other notable entries for this event include No. 4 Dawson Cram, No. 6 Garrett Smithley, 07 Patrick Emerling, No. 14 Chad Finchum, No. 19 Ty Gibbs, No. 30 Noah Gragson, No. 35 TBA, No. 74 TBA, No. 88 Carson Kvapil, and No. 92 Ross Chastain.

Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250

00 | Cole Custer | Jonathan Toney | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford

07 | Patrick Emerling | Paul Claprood | SS GreenLight Racing | Chevrolet

1 | Sam Mayer | Mardy Lindley | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

2 | Jesse Love | Danny Stockman | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

4 | Dawson Cram | Kevin Cram | JD Motorsports | Chevrolet

5 | Anthony Alfredo | Joshua Graham | Our Motorsports | Chevrolet

6 | Garrett Smithley | Kase Kallenbach | JD Motorsports | Chevrolet

7 Justin Allgaier | Jim Pohlman | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

8 | Sammy Smith | Adam Wall | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

9 | Brandon Jones | Phillip Bell | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

11 | Josh Williams | Kevin Walter | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

14 | Chad Finchum | Jason Miller | SS GreenLight Racing | Chevrolet

15 | Hailie Deegan | Matt Lucas | AM Racing | Ford

16 | AJ Allmendinger | Alex Yontz | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

18 | Sheldon Creed | Sam McAulay | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

19 | Ty Gibbs | Seth Chavlka | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

20 | John Hunter Nemechek | Tyler Allen | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

21 | Austin Hill | Andy Street | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

26 | Corey Heim | Kris Bowen | Sam Hunt Racing | Toyota

27 | Jeb Burton | Shane Whitbeck | Jordan Anderson Racing | Chevrolet

28 | Kyle Sieg | Michael Scearce | RSS Racing | Ford

29 | Blaine Perkins | Steve Addington | RSS Racing | Ford

30 | Noah Gragson | Mark Rette | Rette Jones Racing | Ford

31 | Parker Retzlaff | Chad Kendrick | Jordan Anderson Racing | Chevrolet

35 | TBA | Wayne Carroll | Joey Gase Motorsports | Chevrolet

38 | Matt DiBenedetto | Kevin Johnson | RSS Racing | Ford

39 | Ryan Sieg | Matt Noyce | RSS Racing | Ford

42 | Leland Honeyman Jr. | Andrew Abbott | Young’s Motorsports | Chevroelt

43| Ryan Ellis | Keith Wolfe | Alpha Prime Racing | Chevrolet

44 | Brennan Poole | Frank Kerr | Alpha Prime Racing | Chevrolet

48 | Parker Kligerman | Patrick Donahue | Big Machine Racing | Chevrolet

51 | Jeremy Clements | Mark Setzer | Jeremy Clements Racing | Chevroelt

81 | Chandler Smith | Jeff Meendering | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

88 | Carson Kvapil | Andrew Overstreet | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

91 | Kyle Weatherman | Mario Gosselin | DGM Racing | Chevrolet

92 | Ross Chastain | Bryan Berry | DGM Racing | Chevrolet

97 | Shane Van Gisbergen | Bruce Schlicker | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

98 | Riley Herbst | Davin Restivo | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford

Xfinity Series Rackley Roofing 200

There are 39 trucks are the entry list this weekend meaning that three will be sent home after qualifying.

Brenden Butterbean Queen makes his second start of the season for Tricon after a successful debut at North Wilkesboro. Clint Bowyer will make his first NASCAR national touring start since his debut for Spire. Frankie Muniz begins his Truck Series career for Reaume Brothers. Nashville native Dawson Sutton makes his second start of the season after his Wilkesboro debut as well.

02 | Mason Massey | Trip Bruce III | Youngs Motorsports | Chevrolet

1 | Brenden Queen | Seth Smith | Tricon Garage | Toyota

2 | Nick Sanchez | Bono Manion | Rev Racing | Chevrolet

5 | Dean Thompson | Derek Smith | Tricon Garage | Toyota

7 | Clint Bowyer | Brian Pattie | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

9 | Grant Enfinger | Jeff Stankewicz | CR7 Motorsports | Chevrolet

11 | Corey Heim | Scott Zipadelli | Taylor Gray | Tricon Garage | Toyota

13 | Jake Garcia | Rich Lushes | ThorSport Racing | Ford

15 | Tanner Gray | Jerame Donley | Taylor Gray | Tricon Garage | Toyota

17 | Taylor Gray | Jeff Hensley | Tricon Garage | Toyota

18 |Tyler Ankrum | Mark Hillman | McAnally-Hilgemann Racing | Chevrolet

19 | Christian Eckes | Charles Denike | McAnally-Hilgemann Racing | Chevrolet

20 | Akinori Ogata | Tyler Young | Young’s Motorsports | Chevrolet

22 | Frankie Muniz | Greg Ely | Reaume Brothers Racing | Ford

25 | Ty Dillon | Chad Kendrick | Rackley WAR | Chevrolet

26 | Dawson Sutton | Willie Allen | Rackley WAR | Chevrolet

27 | Keith McGee | Pedro Lopez | Reaume Brothers Racing | Ford

32 | Bret Holmes | Mike Shiplett | Bret Holmes Racing | Chevrolet

33 | Lawless Alan | Greg Ely | Reaume Brothers Racing | Ford

38 | Layne Riggs | Dylan Cappello | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

41 | Bayley Currey | Mike Hillman Jr. | Niece Motorsports | Chevrolet

42 | Matt Mills | Jon Leonard | Niece Motorsports | Chevrolet

43 | Daniel Dye | Blake Bainbridge | McAnally-Hilgemann Racing | Chevrolet

45 | Kaden Honeycutt | Phil Gould | Niece Motorsports | Chevrolet

46 | Thad Moffitt | Matthew Gassman | Faction46 | Chevrolet

52 | Stewart Friesen | Jimmy Villenueve | Halmar Friesen Racing | Toyota

56 | Timmy Hill | Terry Elmore | Hill Motorsports | Toyota

66 | Conner Jones | Josh Hankish | ThorSport Racing | Ford

71| Rajah Caruth | Chad Walter | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

75 | Stefan Parsons | Chris Carrier | Henderson Motorsports | Chevrolet

76| Spencer Boyd | Jeff Hammond | Freedom Racing Enterprises | Chevrolet

77 | Chase Purdy | Jason Trinchere | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

88 | Matt Crafton | Jeriod Prince | Ben Rhodes | ThorSport Racing | Ford

91 | Jack Wood | Kevin Bellicourt | McAnally-Hilgemann Racing | Chevrolet

98 Ty Majeski | Joe Shear Jr. | Ben Rhodes | ThorSport Racing | Ford

99 | Ben Rhodes | Doug Randoph | ThorSport Racing | Ford