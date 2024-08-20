NASCAR Cup and Xfinity entry lists for Daytona

Credit: Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s the last realistic chance for NASCAR Cup Series teams to force the issue and win their way into the playoffs.

Sure, there is the Southern 500 the week afterwards and it’s a race previously won by Erik Jones in a Petty GMS Racing car back in 2022 so anything can happen but there is a reason this feels like the end of the line.

Any of the 40 cars entered into the Coke Zero Sugar 400 can win and that inspires hope for those currently on the outside looking in.

All 36 mandated charter cars are on the roster and that includes Cody Ware taking his turn in the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing. Shane Van Gisbergen is in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

The four open cars are Austin Hill in the Richard Childress Racing No. 33, Joey Gase in the No. 44 NY Racing entry, Parker Retzlaff in the No. 62 for Beard Racing and BJ McLeod back in his No. 78 Live Fast car.

NASCAR Cup Coke Zero 400

1 | Ross Chastain | Phil Surgen | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

2 | Austin Cindric | Brian Wilson | Team Penske | Ford

3 | Austin Dillon | Justin Alexnader | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

4 | Josh Berry | Rodney Childers | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford

5 | Kyle Larson | Cliff Daniels | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

6 | Brad Keselowski | Matt McCall | RFK Racing | Ford

7 | Corey LaJoie | Ryan Sparks | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

8 | Kyle Busch | Randall Burnett | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

9 | Chase Elliott | Alan Gustafson | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

10 | Noah Gragson | Drew Blickensderfer | Stewart-Haas Racing | Ford

11| Denny Hamlin | Chris Gabehart | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

12 | Ryan Blaney | Jonathan Hassler | Team Penske | Ford

13| AJ Allmendinger | Eddie Pardue | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

14 | Chase Briscoe | Richard Boswell | Stewart-Haas Racing | Ford

15 | Cody Ware | Billy Plourde | Rick Ware Racing | Ford

16| Shane Van Gisbergen | Travis Mack | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

17| Chris Buescher | Scott Graves | RFK Racing | Ford

19| Martin Truex Jr. | James Small | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

20 | Christopher Bell | Adam Stevens | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

21 | Harrison Burton | Jeremy Bullins | Wood Brothers Racing | Ford

22| Joey Logano | Paul Wolfe | Team Penske | Ford

23| Bubba Wallace | Bootie Barker | 23XI Racing

24 | William Byron | Rudy Fugle | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

31 | Daniel Hemric | Trent Owens | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

33 | Austin Hill | Keith Rodden | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

34 | Michael McDowell | Travis Peterson | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

38 | Todd Gilliland | Ryan Bergentry | Front Row Motorsports | Ford

41| Ryan Preece | Chad Johnston |Stewart Haas Racing | Ford

42| John Hunter Nemechek | Ben Beshore | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota

43| Erik Jones | Dave Elenz | Legacy Motor Club | Toyota

44 | Joey Gase | TBA | NY Racing | Chevrolet

45 | Tyler Reddick | Billy Scott | 23XI Racing | Toyota

47| Ricky Stenhouse Jr. | Mike Kelley |JTG Daugherty Racing | Ford

48| Alex Bowman | Blake Harris | Hendrick Motorsports | Chevrolet

51| Justin Haley | Chris Lawson |Rick Ware Racing | Ford

54| Ty Gibbs | Chris Gayle | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

60 | Joey Hand | Derrick Finley | RFK Racing | Ford

62 | Parker Retzlaf | Darren Shaw | Beard Motorsports | Chevrolet

71| Zane Smith | Stephan Doran | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

77 | Carson Hocevar | Luke Lambert | Spire Motorsports | Chevrolet

78 | BJ McLeod | George Ingram | Live Fast Motorsports | Chevrolet

99 | Daniel Suarez | Matt Swiderski | Trackhouse Racing | Chevrolet

This is the first of two wild card Xfinity Series wild card races for the series regulars hoping to win their way into the playoffs as Atlanta is a regular season race as well.

There are 38 cars on the entry list so no one will be sent home. The notables are Patrick Emerling in the SS Greenlight 07, CJ McLaughlin in the SS Greenlight No. 14. Gus Dean will drive the No. 15 for AM Racing, Joe Graf in in the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing with Ryan Truex in the Gibbs No. 20.

NASCAR Xfinity Wawa 250

00 | Cole Custer | Jonathan Toney | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford

07 | Alex Labbe | Paul Claprood | SS GreenLight Racing | Chevrolet

1 | Sam Mayer | Mardy Lindley | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

2 | Jesse Love | Danny Stockman | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

5 | Anthony Alfredo | Joshua Graham | Our Motorsports | Chevrolet

7 Justin Allgaier | Jim Pohlman | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

8 | Sammy Smith | Adam Wall | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

9 | Brandon Jones | Phillip Bell | JR Motorsports | Chevrolet

11 | Josh Williams | Kevin Walter | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

14 | CJ McLaughlin | Jason Miller | SS Greenlight Racing | Chevrolet

15 | Gus Dean | Matt Lucas | AM Racing | Ford

16 | AJ Allmendinger | Alex Yontz | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

18 | Sheldon Creed | Sam McAulay | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

19 | Joe Graf Jr | Seth Chavlka | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

20 | Ryan Truex | Tyler Allen | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

21 | Austin Hill | Andy Street | Richard Childress Racing | Chevrolet

26 | Jeffrey Earnhardt | Kris Bowen | Sam Hunt Racing | Toyota

27 | Jeb Burton | Shane Whitbeck | Jordan Anderson Racing | Chevrolet

28 | Kyle Sieg | Joe Williams | RSS Racing | Ford

29 | Blaine Perkins | Steve Addington | RSS Racing | Ford

31 | Parker Retzlaff | Chad Kendrick | Jordan Anderson Racing | Chevrolet

32 | Austin Green | Jody Measamer | Jordan Anderson Racing | Chevrolet

35 | Brad Perez | Scott Eggleston | Joey Gase Motorsports | Chevrolet

36 | Daniel Suarez | Nathan Kennedy | DGM Racing | Chevrolet

38 | Matt DiBenedetto | Kevin Johnson | RSS Racing | Ford

39 | Ryan Sieg | Matt Noyce | RSS Racing | Ford

42 | Leland Honeyman Jr. | Andrew Abbott | Young’s Motorsports | Chevroelt

43| Ryan Ellis | Keith Wolfe | Alpha Prime Racing | Chevrolet

44 | Brennan Poole | Frank Kerr | Alpha Prime Racing | Chevrolet

45 | Caesar Bacarella | Kase Kallenbach | Alpha Prime Racing | Chevrolet

48 | Parker Kligerman | Patrick Donahue | Big Machine Racing | Chevrolet

50 | Preston Pardus | Dan Pardus | Pardus Racing | Chevrolet

51 | Jeremey Clements | Mark Setzer | Jeremy Clements Racing | Chevrolet

53 | Joey Gase | Mike Tyska | Joey Gase Motorsports | Ford

81 | Chandler Smith | Jeff Meendering | Joe Gibbs Racing | Toyota

91 | Kyle Weatherman | Mario Gosselin | DGM Racing | Chevrolet

92 | Josh Bilicki | Bryan Berry | DGM Racing | Chevrolet

97 | Shane Van Gisbergen | Bruce Schlicker | Kaulig Racing | Chevrolet

98 | Riley Herbst | Davin Restivo | Stewart Haas Racing | Ford